Holland & Knight Expansion Creates Nation's Largest Healthcare Law Practice

MIAMI and NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland & Knight announced the expansion of the firm's Healthcare & Life Sciences Industry Group, a cross-disciplinary team of more than 400 experienced attorneys covering virtually every segment of the healthcare industry. Following the firm's March 1 combination with Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, Holland & Knight now boasts the largest healthcare law practice in the United States, according to data submitted to Modern Healthcare. Watch Video Announcement.

The combined firm has several hundred attorneys who spend the majority of their time working on healthcare matters ranging from business, regulatory compliance and real estate to litigation, government enforcement and public policy issues.

"The Holland & Knight and Waller combination is a game-changer for healthcare companies, investors and anyone involved in the industry," said Brent Hill, chair of the firm's newly created Healthcare Section. "We're seeing a lot of excitement among our clients with respect to our combined capabilities and the new ways we can help them achieve their objectives."

For more than 50 years, service to the healthcare industry was the cornerstone of Waller's legal practice. Both Waller and Holland & Knight have earned reputations as go-to firms for clients in the healthcare industry, especially for providers.

"There are certainly many offerings that Waller's legacy clients gain from this combination, but most importantly, we now offer several practices that we did not have previously, including FDA regulatory, federal lobbying, antitrust and data security," added Mr. Hill.

"The team's expansion provides our clients with enormous depth in multiple key areas, but especially in healthcare private equity, M&A and additional experience in healthcare services," said Jeffrey Mittleman, co-leader of Holland & Knight's Healthcare Industry Group. "Holland & Knight is now a leading national healthcare law firm, but what's remarkable is how similar the two firms are in terms of culture and commitment to client service. We're already seeing tremendous teamwork among attorneys who bring different skills and perspectives to solving complex challenges."

The firm is recognized by third parties for its healthcare representation, including recognition as one of the nation's top law firms in Chambers USA's list of the nation's elite healthcare law firms; ranking by Modern Healthcare for more than 15 years in its listing of the nation's largest healthcare law firms; and ranking by the American Bar Association's Health Law Section of the largest healthcare practices in the Southeast, Northeast and Washington, D.C.

The firm's Healthcare Industry Group has a particular focus on identified sectors in the market, including but not limited to, hospitals and health systems, post-acute care, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient care, private equity, physician practice management, behavioral health, digital health, managed care, pharmacies and life sciences.

