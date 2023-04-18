Legendary Hall of Fame Baseball Player Wade Boggs Demands Beer Justice From Pabst Blue Ribbon For Usage as Cool Blue

Legendary Hall of Fame Baseball Player Wade Boggs Demands Beer Justice From Pabst Blue Ribbon For Usage as Cool Blue

"Sometimes The Truth Is Worth Fighting For" - Wade Boggs

Watch Exposé Video

BoggsisBlue

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wade Boggs, the iconic World Series winning third baseman and Hall of Famer, spent 18 seasons in Major League Baseball, playing for the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, and, according to Boggs, unwittingly starring as Pabst Blue Ribbon's mustachioed mascot, Cool Blue.

Hall of Fame Baseball Player Wade Boggs Demands Beer Justice From Pabst Blue Ribbon For Usage as Cool Blue

Boggs discovered his likeness to Blue in 1983, after a now legendary flight and has been on a quest to uncover the truth ever since. Now Boggs is going public with his claims, dropping a video exposé, and demanding beer justice for baseball fans and beer drinkers across the country.

As Wade Boggs says in the video, 'the numbers don't lie!' In 1983 Boggs went 18 for 44 against Pabst Blue Ribbon's home town of Milwaukee, the brand was founded in 1844. 12oz Pabst Blue Ribbon, Boggs is a 12 time All-Star. During his career in Boston, Boggs had 47 triples, Pabst Blue Ribbon's alcohol content, 4.7%.

What does Wade Boggs want? The truth! But Boggs is also fighting for fans everywhere who also want the truth and ice-cold refreshing Pabst Blue Ribbon. Which is why he is demanding beer justice and restitution from Pabst Blue Ribbon, and has issued the following list of demands:

Admit the truth that Wade Boggs is Cool Blue! Give fans a few Pabst Blue Ribbons on Wade Boggs Name a brewery after Wade Boggs Put Wade Boggs on bottles of Pabst Blue Ribbon Publish Wade Boggs' favorite Chicken recipe Make Wade Boggs the official spokesperson for Pabst Blue Ribbon





"Pabst Blue Ribbon owes me, and fans across the nation, the truth, Boggs is Blue" says Wade Boggs. "I'm after justice, and nothing tastes better with it than an ice cold PBR. This is why I'm calling on Pabst to meet my demands, admit the truth, and serve up some beers in Cool Blue's honor to fans everywhere."

Boggs has launched a website to host his exposé, Boggsisblue.com, and his demands. Pabst Blue Ribbon has yet to publicly respond to Boggs.

CONTACT: Seannen Sainz, 8319172753, ssainz@infamouspr.com

Wade Boggs (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE #BoggsisBlue