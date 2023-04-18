SC Johnson Launches New FamilyGuard™ Brand Disinfectant Line to Help Families Say YES To Play

Brand Partners with Dr. Tanya Altmann, FAAP to Share Tips with Parents to Address New Play Needs from Children

RACINE, Wis., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is here, and summer is just around the corner, which means more free time for kids to play. To ensure families can say YES to play, SC Johnson is introducing the new FamilyGuard™ Brand, a lineup of disinfectant formulas created to help protect families against germs by disinfecting the hard, non-porous surfaces that loved ones touch most.*

To ensure families can say YES to play, SC Johnson is introducing the new FamilyGuard™ Brand, a lineup of disinfectant products created to help protect families against germs by disinfecting the hard, non-porous surfaces that loved ones touch most. (PRNewswire)

New Initiative from FamilyGuard™ Brand Helps Families Say YES to Play

Experts agree, play is an integral component to a child's development, as it builds important social and emotional skills. According to a recent study1, due to COVID, kids are redefining the way they want to play, including seeking a safe space to play and the permission to say YES to play more. Yet where kids see fun and an opportunity to explore, parents can look at the same thing and see dirty surfaces, which may lead them to limiting kids' freedom to play.

This has uncovered a play gap between the way kids want to play and how parents are helping to facilitate it. To help close this gap, the FamilyGuard™ Brand is introducing YES, PLAY!, a new initiative that highlights the importance of having a dedicated, clean play space in the home, while giving parents the tools they need to be successful in today's state of family play.

To kick off the initiative, the FamilyGuard™ Brand has partnered with Dr. Tanya Altmann, FAAP, a UCLA-trained pediatrician, working mom of three children, American Academy of Pediatrics parenting book author of "Baby and Toddler Basics," and editor in chief of the American Academy of Pediatrics best-selling parenting book, "Caring for your Baby and Young Child."

"As a mom and pediatrician with more than 20 years of experience caring for children, I know the importance of playtime for a child's development and how touch plays a large role in exploration and learning for a child. I also know that germs lurk on surfaces that kids gravitate to, so it is sometimes tough for parents to let their kids play," said Dr. Altmann, FAAP. "FamilyGuard™ Brand comes at a perfect time, as we're seeing families express an increased desire for a dedicated and clean place for little ones to explore inside the home."

According to Dr. Altmann, FAAP, here are a few simple ways parents can get started in meeting the play needs of their kids:

Make sure your child has a safe space to play. It doesn't have to be big or fancy, any dedicated, safe and clean play zone will work. Be sure to baby/childproof the area so there aren't any potential hazards. If your child is playing freely, check on them frequently to make sure they are playing safely. For infants and toddlers, a play yard or gated area can also ensure safety when you need to step away.

Encourage your kids to explore. Kids explore by touching things all day long. You can't follow your child around all day to stop them from touching things, nor should you. However, surfaces like plastic toys and other items that a child may put in his or her mouth require the additional step of rinsing with potable water after disinfecting with FamilyGuard ™ Brand disinfectant products. The FamilyGuard™ Brand Disinfectant Spray is designed for use on 100+ surfaces ₺ , including where kids and pets play, and the FamilyGuard™ Brand Disinfectant Cleaner is expertly formulated for use in homes with children and pets.

Make sure to disinfect. Sanitizing kills bacteria on surfaces, while disinfecting also kills viruses. When determining when you should clean or disinfect, or the frequency, consider the type of surface and how often the surface is touched. If the space is a high traffic area, you may choose to clean more frequently or disinfect in addition to cleaning. The FamilyGuard™ Brand Disinfectant Spray and Disinfectant Cleaner were both formulated to kill 99.9% of germs, including the virus that may cause COVID-19 and the H1N1 virus,* when used as directed on hard, non-porous surfaces, by allowing both to sit on clean surfaces for at least five minutes.

To see more of Dr. Altmann, FAAP's helpful tips to encourage children to play, visit FamilyGuardUSA.com .

In addition to the partnership, stay tuned for more resources and giveaways to come this year as part of the FamilyGuard™ Brand YES, PLAY! initiative.

More About the FamilyGuard™ Brand Products

The FamilyGuard™ Brand Disinfectant Spray (EPA Registration # 4822-548) is designed for use on 100+ surfaces₺, including where kids and pets play, and the FamilyGuard™ Brand Disinfectant Cleaner (EPA Registration # 4822-613) is expertly formulated for use in homes with children and pets. These new FamilyGuard™ Brand products kill 99.9% of germs, including the virus that may cause COVID-19 and the H1N1 virus.* The FamilyGuard™ Brand Disinfectant Cleaner cuts through dirt, dust, grease and grime while the Disinfectant Spray fights tough odors and disinfects with a pleasant scent.

Voted #1 by 40,000 American shoppers, FamilyGuard™ Brand has been named an official 2023 Product of the Year winner in the Home Cleaning category for outstanding innovation. Results were conducted in a national survey by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The FamilyGuard™ Brand Disinfectant Spray has also been recognized as a winner of the 2023 Better Homes & Gardens Clean House Award.

FamilyGuard™ Brand products are available to purchase in-store and online at major retailers, including Amazon, Target and select Walmart locations. For the closest retail availability and for more information, visit FamilyGuardUSA.com .

₺ See www.FamilyGuardUSA.com for full list of approved and prohibited surfaces.

* Use as directed on hard, non-porous surfaces. See label for details.

About FamilyGuard ™ Brand

Say YES to the moments that matter without the worry of germs with the FamilyGuard™ Brand. These formulas help protect families against germs by disinfecting the hard, non-porous surfaces that loved ones touch most. See FamilyGuardUSA.com for a full list of approved and prohibited surfaces. FamilyGuard™ Brand Disinfectant Sprays and Cleaners comes in two pleasant scents—Citrus and Fresh. These new FamilyGuard™ Brand products kill 99.9% of germs, including the virus that may cause COVID-19 and the H1N1 virus, when used as directed. See label for details.

About SC Johnson

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin USA, SC Johnson believes that a more sustainable, healthier and transparent world that inspires people and creates opportunities isn't just possible – it's our responsibility. A heritage of innovation and bold, transparent decisions is why our high-quality products and iconic brands – including OFF!®, Raid®, Glade®, Windex®, Scrubbing Bubbles®, Ziploc®, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day®, method®, Autan®, Baygon®, Mr Muscle®, Duck®, Lysoform®, FamilyGuard™ Brand and more – are in homes, schools and businesses in virtually every country worldwide.

As a global, purpose-led company, we are committed to making the world a better place today and for future generations. That means relentlessly bringing our expertise in science, innovation and partnerships to bear on some of the world's most pressing environmental and health issues like reducing plastic waste and eradicating malaria. Around the world, we use our resources to unlock greater economic and educational opportunities for people and communities where access may be limited, but curiosity and potential are limitless.

See how SC Johnson is a Family Company At Work For a Better World by visiting scjohnson.com or joining us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP Company, and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

1 International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health

Experts agree, play is an integral component to a child’s development. The FamilyGuard™ Brand is introducing YES, PLAY!, a new initiative that highlights the importance of having a dedicated, clean play space in the home, while giving parents the tools they need to be successful in today’s state of family play. To kick-off the initiative, the brand has partnered with Tanya Altmann, MD, FAAP to provide families with resources and tips so they can say YES to play and the moments that matter. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FamilyGuard™ Brand