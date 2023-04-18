Valiantys Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2022 Cloud Solutions.

PARIS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlassian announced today that Valiantys has received the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2022 Cloud Solutions award for its outstanding contribution and achievements during the calendar year 2022. This includes exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership, and products and services that complement Atlassian.

Valiantys was honored in the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year program for its continuous efforts and exceptional customer work.

"Year over year, I am surprised and delighted by the innovative solutions and passion our partners bring to their Atlassian customers," said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channels. "Our partners are industry leaders playing an instrumental role in our customers' ongoing success. We are thrilled to spotlight some of our top partners who provide cutting edge solutions and Atlassian services across the globe."

"We are delighted to receive this award from Atlassian," said Lucas Dussurget, CEO at Valiantys. "Valiantys has always been at the forefront of leading Cloud Solutions with Atlassian, and advising customers on the best options available to them. Over the last two years we have carried out hundreds of migrations for public and private sector organizations around the world. These projects often involve deep technical knowledge of the Cloud and legacy versions of Atlassian products, as well as a comprehensive understanding of the apps available on the Atlassian marketplace. Our combined experience and comprehensive approach enables Valiantys to guide its customers on the plan best suited to their immediate and strategic post-migration requirements, and to provide end-to-end implementations for their continued success."

About Valiantys

Valiantys is the leading global consulting services firm dedicated to Atlassian. We accelerate business transformation by digitizing processes and modernizing teamwork, using the best Agile methods and tools. Our Atlassian technical expertise is unparalleled and we support our customers across the entire spectrum of their projects on those platforms. As a recognized Specialized Partner, we help organizations accelerate time to value with Agile at scale, Cloud, and ITSM implementations. Because teamwork requires more than just tools, we help bridge the gap between applications and strategic practices such as SAFe® and ITIL. Over the last 15 years, we have helped more than 5,000 customers achieve their desired business outcomes at a reduced time to value, through improved team collaboration.

