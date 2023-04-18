VIALASE ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF 24-MONTH SAFETY DATA FROM FIRST IN-HUMAN STUDY OF FEMTOSECOND LASER IMAGE-GUIDED HIGH-PRECISION TRABECULOTOMY (FLigHT)

Outcomes Reported in Ophthalmology® Science Indicate Favorable Safety Profile for Novel, Noninvasive Glaucoma Treatment

ALISA VIEJO, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaLase, Inc., a clinical stage medical technology company focused on addressing unmet needs in the conventional glaucoma treatment paradigm with the development of a truly noninvasive image-guided femtosecond laser treatment to enhance glaucoma patient care, today announced the online publication of 24-month safety data from the first-in-human study of femtosecond laser image-guided high-precision trabeculotomy (FLigHT) performed with the ViaLase technology in Ophthalmology® Science, a journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

ViaLase, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/ViaLase, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are encouraged by the outcomes of this safety analysis of our first in-human study and pleased to have the data made publicly available to the ophthalmic community," said Richard Lewis, MD, Chief Medical Officer, ViaLase, Inc. "This initial pilot study, along with our currently enrolling multi-center prospective randomized trial, are both important components of our efforts to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the ViaLase technology performing the first and only FLigHT treatment and understand its potential as a novel, noninvasive treatment for glaucoma patients."

ViaLase's FLigHT treatment leverages the precision and accuracy of both a femtosecond laser and advanced imaging technology in a noninvasive procedure. As reported in the published paper, investigators in this prospective, non-randomized, single center, interventional, single arm trial evaluated 11 patients (17 eyes) with open angle glaucoma following FLigHT treatment, which consisted of the creation of a single channel through the trabecular meshwork and into Schlemm's canal. At 24 months post-treatment, the authors reported no device-related serious adverse events and observed well-defined channels with no evidence of closure, indicating medium-term durability.

"Unlike surgical procedures that require opening the eye, FLigHT is non-incisional and leverages the proven track record of the safety and precision of femtosecond laser technology, which are no doubt factors that contributed to these favorable safety results," said Professor Zoltan Z. Nagy, MD, PhD, Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology, Semmelweis University in Budapest, and lead author. "Another potentially contributing factor is the lack of collateral damage to surrounding tissue seen in previous femtosecond laser studies, which may help explain the absence of channel closure observed in this study, as well."

Secondary outcomes included observing intraocular pressure (IOP) at each study timepoint. The data demonstrated a mean IOP reduction of 34.6% from baseline of 22.3 ± 5.5 to 14.5 ± 2.6 mmHg at 24 months. The IOP reductions observed in this study are encouraging and will be further evaluated as part of the multicenter clinical trial currently underway.

About ViaLase, Inc.

ViaLase, Inc. is a globally-minded, venture capital-backed, clinical stage medical technology company located in Aliso Viejo, CA. ViaLase is focused on disrupting the conventional glaucoma treatment paradigm with the introduction of a truly noninvasive image-guided femtosecond laser treatment that enhances glaucoma patient care. With a leadership team that has vast experience developing, designing, manufacturing, and commercializing the first femtosecond lasers for ophthalmic surgery for refractive and cataract patients, ViaLase is now bringing that expertise and innovation to glaucoma patients. ViaLase believes in collaborating closely with health care providers, payers, societies, and patients to inform our product development and commercial activities with the goal of bringing this revolutionary treatment to glaucoma patients across the globe. For more information, visit www.ViaLase.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michele Gray

Gray Communications, LLC.

(917) 449-9250

michele@mgraycommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ViaLase, Inc.