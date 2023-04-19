JACS Solutions and Baicells to Unveil End-to-End Private 5G Solutions for the Healthcare Industry

The two companies are offering a turnkey platform to enable connected healthcare via a private 5G connectivity solution that maximizes security, optimizes performance, and improves outcomes across the entire continuum of care.

PLANO, Texas and LINTHICUM HEIGHT, Md., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baicells Technologies, a global provider of LTE and 5G network solutions, and JACS Solutions, a global provider of custom connectivity solutions for industrial and enterprise Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications , have partnered to serve the Healthcare Industry.

In an increasingly mobile first environment, connectivity, reliable performance, and security are critical foundations healthtech solutions that are built to improve outcomes for patients and staff as care delivery methods evolve. Both companies have deep experience deploying their respective solutions in healthcare facilities, so joining forces was a natural fit that brings clear benefits to today's highly connected healthcare ecosystems.

Baicells has long championed CBRS-based network solutions, already deploying more than 500 commercial networks across the US, serving both public operators and private enterprises. Increasingly, CBRS and private 5G networks are the focus of enterprises, big and small, looking to expand beyond their legacy Wi-Fi networks with new use cases and better performance, to help transform their business.

The healthcare industry is a prime candidate for these private networks which offer reliable and secure connectivity to keep large numbers of critical sensors and devices online. Emerging healthcare tools such as augmented reality platforms require incredibly low latency that can only be found in LTE and 5G private networks. In addition, these LTE and 5G private networks offer far greater protection against cyber-attacks and can safeguard patients' and healthcare professionals' personal information.

"JACS really does highlight that not all wireless platforms are created equal, and sometimes you need a custom solution to meet the specific needs of your business," said Tony Eigen, VP of Marketing at Baicells. "JACS has been an industry leader in developing devices for private LTE and 5G networks, and Baicells is eager to partner with JACS to enable healthcare facilities to leverage the power of private networks and influence outcomes."

"JACS has built our business on putting customers first by listening to their needs and delivering custom solutions to meet them in ways that no other OEM can," said Chang-Gang Zhang, Vice President of Technology at JACS Solutions. "Baicells shares that customer-first approach to building their private network solutions so combining our platforms into a turnkey package ensures that our mutual clients will be successful in their deployments."

Baicells Technologies and JACS Solutions will showcase their joint venture at the upcoming HIMSS conference, April 17-21 in Chicago, Booth# 3760.

About Baicells

Baicells is a global technology company offering turnkey 4G and 5G Network Solutions under new economics for service providers, enterprises, and communities. With 600+ commercial deployments across more than 60 countries, offices on five continents, and over 500 patents, Baicells has established itself as a technology leader. Baicells innovations help connect the unconnected. Visit www.baicells.com to learn more.

About JACS Solutions

JACS Solutions Inc. is a global provider of custom mobility solutions for industrial and enterprise Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications. JACS partners with clients to design, manufacture, and deploy connected devices and integrated solutions that make essential business operations smarter, more reliable, and more efficient by reducing risks and vulnerabilities that are inherent with off-the-shelf, consumer-grade products. Visit https://www.jacs-solutions.com/ to learn more.

