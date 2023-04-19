Tealium's new Consent Integrations connects with leading CMPs to deliver more trusted experiences

In wake of today's privacy-conscious consumer, 'Consent Integrations' ensures privacy preferences are respected throughout the entire journey

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tealium , the largest independent and most trusted customer data platform (CDP), today launched its new Consent Integrations feature for Tealium iQ ("TiQ", Tealium's tag management solution). The feature supports global enterprises in delivering more personalized and trusted experiences by offering plug-and-play integration capabilities with the world's most prominent consent management platforms (CMPs).

"Brands need a customer data solution with the stability, flexibility, and quality to support a consent framework that companies can easily 'plug-and-play'," said Bob Page, Senior Vice President of Product at Tealium. " Consent Integrations for Tealium iQ is the only tag management solution that seamlessly integrates with leading CMPs to help brands honor consent and privacy preferences throughout the entire customer lifecycle."

CMPs offer multi-tiered privacy preference management capabilities, like requesting and managing first-party data. Tealium's unique ability to integrate with the world's top consent management authorities, including OneTrust , Didomi , and Usercentrics , allows customers' privacy preferences to be automated and respected throughout a company's entire data ecosystem.

"Consent is the new currency, and every customer touchpoint needs to be founded in trust and transparency in order to collect meaningful, actionable consent," said Alex Cash, Director of Strategy, Consent & Preferences at OneTrust. "OneTrust's CMP is the most widely used in the world and backed by the market-defining Trust Intelligence Platform. Tealium's Consent Integrations combined with OneTrust provides users with a whole new level of control and ease of use, ensuring consent and preferences are respected so they can build trust with consumers, meet regulatory requirements, and drive a culture of responsible data use."

As global privacy regulations expand, the need for technology to help manage consumer privacy preferences becomes greater. Tealium's tag management solution was founded on the principles of collection and connection in real-time. This framework was primed to facilitate data privacy and security management, and the solution was first to comply with the most rigorous global privacy regulations like GDPR, CPRA, HIPAA, ISO 27001 & 27018 and SSAE18 SOC 2 Type I & II. For more information about Consent Integrations for TiQ, visit: tealium.com/tealium-iq-features .

About Tealium

Tealium connects customer data across web, mobile, offline, and IoT so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections, empowering brands to create a complete, real-time customer data infrastructure. Tealium's solutions include a customer data platform with machine learning, tag management, an API hub and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant and secure. More than 850 leading businesses throughout the world trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .

