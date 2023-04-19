Truckstop Survey Focuses on the Impact of Fraud Timed to TIA 2023 Capital Ideas Conference

BOISE, Idaho, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a survey commissioned by Truckstop, as an industry issue brokers spend significant time and resources to prevent fraud. Timed with the TIA 2023 Capital Ideas Conference in Orlando from April 19-22, the survey reinforces that fraud prevention must remain a top priority for the transportation industry. The Transport Intermediaries Association conference (TIA) is an annual opportunity for North America's brokerage-based logistics professionals to connect and learn.

"Bad actors are becoming much savvier about how they obtain information to defraud brokers and bringing attention to this issue is our focus during the TIA conference," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "It is vital for brokers to have accurate, current data so they can operate efficiently and profitably and not lose time and revenue resolving fraud-related issues."

Fraud Impact on Brokers

Fraud can have a significant impact and result in the loss of customers and revenue. Even for those that are vigilant, lost time and productivity can occur more frequently than the actual loss of revenue.

As an industry issue, brokers experienced:

Lost time resolving fraud-related issues (78%)

Lost productivity resolving fraud-related issues (65%)

Dealing with legal implications (24%)

RMIS is the number one provider of carrier onboarding and monitoring solutions and can provide what brokers need to help securely onboard active carriers. RMIS operates on proven technology designed for scalability and reliability. More information can be found at truckstop.com/product/carrier-onboarding/broker/.

Truckstop at TIA

Truckstop executives will be available throughout the TIA show at Booth #601. Several additional events are scheduled with the extended team including:

Wednesday, April 19 , 7:00 p.m. EDT : Truckstop Networking Event at ICEBAR Orlando

Thursday, April 20 , 2:00 p.m. EDT : Learning Lab at the Ascend TMS Learning Center, The Other F Word: Best Practices to Protect Your Freight

Friday, April 21 , 2:00 p.m. EDT : Technology Track Digital Strategy 101 for Brokers, Oceana Ballroom 11-12

Methodology

The survey was conducted by Truckstop and based on online surveys among 280 Truckstop brokers in the U.S. who were surveyed between 03.29.2023 - 04.03.2023.

