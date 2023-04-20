PETE DAVIDSON AND TACO BELLⓇ PARTNER ONCE MORE TO SHAKE UP MORNING ROUTINES AND BREAKFAST CRAVINGS

Pete Davidson switches from nighttime comedian to day time anchor, Peter Davidson, as star of the latest Taco Bell breakfast ad

IRVINE, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, Taco Bell partnered with Pete Davidson to usher in a new morning mentality focused on the comforting, simple and familiar breakfast foods that Taco Bell fans crave. Now, the QSR typically known for its Live Más mantra is doubling down with a new, more toned-down partnership – this time, with Peter Davidson.

If Pete Davidson is a late-night comedian, then Peter Davidson is a morning show host. So much so, that he's created his own early morning show set up inside a Taco Bell restaurant. In the broadcast ad titled "Breakfast with Peter" airing on April 23, Peter (not Pete) Davidson embraces a toned down persona and explains to viewers what they can expect from breakfast-at-the-Bell. Peter embodies everything that mornings should be: simple, welcoming and never over-the-top before 11 a.m.; just like Taco Bell's approach to breakfast.

While Peter is hard at work as a morning show host, Taco Bell is keeping its word on simple yet craveable breakfast with the national debut of the California Breakfast Crunchwrap starting April 13 for a limited time or while supplies last at participating US locations. Inspired by the ingredients and flavors Californians know and love, the California Breakfast Crunchwrap features classic Crunchwrap ingredients like fluffy eggs, bacon, crispy hash browns and adds juicy, diced tomatoes and freshly-prepared daily guacamole, wrapped in a warm, grilled tortilla. This take on the classic is the latest addition to the Crunchwrap family and joins the Bacon Crunchwrap and Sausage Crunchwrap duo, along with a variety of craveable, comforting Toasted Burritos and Quesadillas to help fans start the day.

"Last year, Taco Bell brought me on to apologize for their over-the-top breakfast innovations of years past. I'm still not sure why they chose me to be their partner but I'm playing a new role where I get to spend mornings with my fans and friend Rhonda. They'll see how easygoing I am – at least in the mornings," says Pete Davidson.

"Our refreshed approach to simpler breakfast habits started with Pete and we're thrilled to be continuing our journey with him and his Peter-persona," says Taco Bell's Chief Global Brand Officer, Sean Tresvant. "The engagement and reactions from our fans have demonstrated that this renewed approach is resonating with our audience and we look forward to continuing to deliver delicious and comforting breakfast foods when they spend their mornings with us."

While the California Breakfast Crunchwrap will only be offered for a limited-time, breakfast fanatics nationwide can always rely on classic breakfast foods infused with Taco Bell's signature flavors from open - 11 A.M.*. And fans can make breakfast even easier by ordering on-the-go meals like the all-in-one Bell Breakfast Box, Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito with Potato and Breakfast Quesadilla with Steak through Taco Bell's app for in-store or drive-thru pick up. Visit TacoBell.com/Food/Breakfast for a look at all breakfast offerings.

*At participating U.S. locations during breakfast hours and while supplies last. Contact local store for hours and participation which vary.

