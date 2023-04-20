S&P Global Market Intelligence Enhances APAC Corporate Events Data and Transcript Coverage Through Acquisition of SCRIPTS Asia Inc.'s Asia, Ex-Japan, Database

S&P Global Market Intelligence has acquired the historical APAC transcript database, ex- Japan , from SCRIPTS Asia Inc.

The acquired SCRIPTS Asia Inc.'s Mandarin, Cantonese and Korean databases are available through S&P Global Market Intelligence's Capital IQ Pro, Xpressfeed and Snowflake delivery channels

S&P Global Market Intelligence will continue to provide Japan event coverage through a long-term agreement with SCRIPTS Asia K. K. that delivers Japanese content

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence announced today that it acquired the full historical Asia Pacific (APAC) transcript database, excluding Japan, from SCRIPTS Asia Inc., the leading provider of investor event coverage for APAC. This transaction will enable S&P Global Market Intelligence to provide comprehensive coverage of Asian corporate events for more than 3,200 companies meeting a growing demand from customers and market participants in the APAC region.

"We are excited about the significant expansion of our APAC transcription and translation capabilities through this acquisition of SCRIPTS Asia Inc.'s database." said Ed Chidsey, Head of Data Valuations and Analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "This is a strategic deal, especially when coupled with the redistribution agreement with SCRIPTS Asia K.K. for Japanese content, that serves local customer needs and puts us at a meaningful competitive advantage in the rapidly growing textual data and natural language processing (NLP) market."

The SCRIPTS Asia dataset covers nearly 1,400 companies across China, Hong Kong and South Korea with records dating back to 2018, and features coverage of small and medium-sized company events that have previously been unavailable to investors due to language barriers. Customers will now have access to earnings calls and other corporate event transcripts in Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean and other languages, in addition to translated versions in English.

"SCRIPTS Asia is delighted to announce this strategic transaction with S&P Global Market Intelligence, which will result in unparalleled coverage of investor events across Asia Pacific," said Erik Abbott, CEO of SCRIPTS Asia K.K. and Founder of SCRIPTS Asia Inc. "Clients will benefit from expanded data on key regional meetings and continued development of both Japan and ex-Japan markets. Our agreement with S&P Global Market Intelligence goes back to the earliest days of SCRIPTS Asia, and we are pleased to extend this close relationship to provide seamless delivery of complete Asia coverage to our combined worldwide client base."

Following the transaction, S&P Global Market Intelligence will now source, transcribe and translate corporate event coverage for these companies in APAC, excluding Japan, with plans for further expansion in the coming months. All content is available on S&P Global Market Intelligence's data platforms, including Capital IQ Pro, Xpressfeed and Snowflake.

In addition, through a long-term agreement with SCRIPTS Asia K.K., a wholly owned subsidiary of JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. and the provider of the Japanese content, S&P Global Market Intelligence will continue to redistribute the corporate event information in Japanese to its clients, covering more than 1,100 companies in Japan. Existing SCRIPTS Asia K.K. clients will also continue to receive ex-Japan content provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

About SCRIPTS Asia K.K.

SCRIPTS Asia K.K. is the industry leader of Japan investor event coverage. Acquired by JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. in 2023, SCRIPTS Asia offers unparalleled access to domestic earnings meetings, ESG seminars, IR days, analyst briefings, among a variety of event types, on more than 1,100 listed companies in Japan. Products offered by SCRIPTS Asia include: full local language and translated English transcript reports, event metadata, audio files, along with an archive of +5 years of data history. Please visit www.scriptsasia.com for further information.

News Media Contact:

S&P Global Market Intelligence

SungHa Park

Tel: +82 2 6001 3128

sungha.park@spglobal.com

SCRIPTS Asia K.K.

Media Division

Tel: +81 50 5212 7790

media@scriptsasia.com

