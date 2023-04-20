Scaled Agile, Inc. Enhances Cross-functional Team Planning in SAFe® Studio with Rentouch Acquisition

BOULDER, Colo., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, the world's leading system for business agility, today announced its acquisition of Rentouch, a Swiss-based company specializing in software for visualizing Agile planning events across multiple Agile teams with SAFe. This strategic acquisition will enhance SAFe® Studio, SAFe's online platform for learning, applying, and managing enterprise-wide SAFe implementations.

Integrating piplanning.io into SAFe® Studio will provide a truly immersive and collaborative experience for enterprises.

A defining experience in SAFe is a regular, typically quarterly, planning and alignment event in which multiple Agile teams manage delivery objectives and dependencies. Called PI Planning ("PI" is short for Planning Interval), the event is key to the improved business outcomes for which SAFe is known. Rentouch's flagship product, piplanning.io , is a SaaS solution designed to enable and improve this experience for organizations practicing SAFe in person and virtually. Piplanning.io is trusted by Global 2000 organizations and used in multiple industries including financial services, automotive, government, and telecommunications.

"By integrating the innovative piplanning.io software into our platform, we'll be able to offer a truly immersive and collaborative experience for enterprises running PI Planning around the world," said Chris James, CEO of Scaled Agile, Inc. "This acquisition aligns with our commitment to providing the most comprehensive and user-friendly experience in SAFe Studio."

Piplanning.io has revolutionized the way teams collaborate and manage work in SAFe. With this acquisition, Scaled Agile, Inc. will be able to further enhance SAFe Studio , announced last month, by providing users with an intuitive and seamless way to plan iterations, manage risks, and visualize dependencies across teams in real time.

"We are thrilled to join the Scaled Agile family and contribute to the continued success and growth of SAFe," said Silvan Krähenbühl, CEO of Rentouch. "Our combined expertise and technologies will deliver an unmatched experience for enterprises seeking to improve their PI Planning experiences."

Over the coming months, Scaled Agile, Inc. will focus on the integration of piplanning.io into SAFe Studio. In the meantime, piplanning.io will continue to be available separately and will maintain its world-class product and support.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.

Scaled Agile, Inc. is the provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility. Through integrated solutions that help teams unlock better ways of working, Scaled Agile is redefining the way the world's leading organizations identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Over 20,000 businesses and government agencies rely on SAFe and Scaled Agile's Global Partner Network to accelerate digital innovation and compete in a fast-changing marketplace. Learn more at scaledagile.com .

About Rentouch

Rentouch is a Swiss-based company specializing in software solutions for Agile planning. Known for its piplanning.io software, Rentouch has transformed the way teams collaborate and manage tasks using Agile or Scrum methodologies. For more information, visit www.rentouch.ch .

View original content:

SOURCE Scaled Agile, Inc.