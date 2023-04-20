StatSocial Enhances Silhouette™ to Unlock TikTok User Insights for Influencer Validation, Consumer Research, and Brand Measurement

StatSocial, the industry's leading social audience insights provider, announced today that marketers and researchers will have the ability to capture rich user insights from the social media giant, TikTok.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, StatSocial expanded its consumer insights and measurement capabilities with the addition of TikTok across its social audience insights platform—Silhouette. The product expansion gives marketers and researchers the ability to obtain valuable self-declared audience insights such as interests, preferred media channels, brand affinities, favorite influencers, and more.

The addition lets Silhouette users capture robust self-declared audience insights from millions of TikTok's daily active users and influencers. It also allows for deeper connections with the emerging Gen Z consumer who accounts for over 40% of TikTok's user base.

Key features of Silhouette's TikTok integration:

Discover and validate TikTok influencers for any audience

Measure brand and sales impact of influencer campaigns

Conduct powerful consumer research on TikTok audiences

Expand survey and panel insights for market research efforts

Enrich existing CRM data with self-declared consumer insights

Run highly effective cross-channel retargeting campaigns

"Silhouette's TikTok audience insights addresses the needs of marketers seeking to understand the sheer amount of diverse user behavior across the platform, especially among the Gen Z audience," said Michael Hussey, Founder and Head of Product at StatSocial. "Incorporating TikTok into Silhouette's wide-ranging social audience data ensures the most comprehensive view of social consumers available today."

About StatSocial

StatSocial is the industry's premier social audience insights provider, empowering marketers and researchers to make more informed decisions based on self-declared social audience data. Our Silhouette platform captures the most comprehensive set of social audience data available for users to uncover consumer insights across any audience, measure brand impact, and social and influencer marketing ROI. Using our patented Identity Graph and opt-in social panelists, marketers are able to merge an individual's self-declared social data into a single profile identity, providing a holistic understanding of who that audience is, and what drives their purchase decisions. For more information, please visit StatSocial.com.

