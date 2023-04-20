TUSK Partners advises Austell Dental Associates in its sale to Dental Care Alliance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Partners ("TUSK"), the premier dental-focused M&A Advisor, advised Austell Dental Associates in its sale to Dental Care Alliance, a portfolio company of Harvest Partners. The transaction was led by Kevin Sauer, Director of Mergers & Acquisitions at TUSK Partners. Alex Cherniavsky and Taylor Adams spearheaded the diligence and analytics efforts for TUSK.

TUSK brought multiple additional offers to the table, surpassing my valuation expectations.

Austell Dental Associates is a dental practice owned and operated by Dr. Richard Gardner and his team. Austell Dental Associates provides a wide variety of dental care services including endodontic and periodontic care. Austell Dental Associates has served the Austell, Georgia community for over 40 years.

"I was looking for a trusted advisor in the dental space after being approached by several interested parties for my practice to take the transition process further. TUSK's expertise and experience were essential in the sale of my business. TUSK brought multiple additional offers to the table through their marketed sales process, surpassing my valuation expectations. I was glad to have such a diligent and thorough team on my side," shared Dr. Gardner, Owner of Austell Dental Associates.

Mandy Gast, VP of Business Development at Dental Care Alliance, commented, "The Dental Care Alliance team is thrilled to have Dr. Gardner and his team join our community of practices. We are honored to have been chosen by Dr. Gardner to continue serving the Austell, Georgia community."

About Austell Dental Associates

Austell Dental Associates is a family general dentistry practice based in Austell, Georgia. Dr. Richard Gardner and the Austell Dental Associates team have served the region for 40 years with a patient-centered approach. For more information, visit https://www.austelldentalassociates.com .

About Dental Care Alliance

Dental Care Alliance is a large dental support organization in the U.S. With more than 400 locations in 22 states, Dental Care Alliance has been supporting dental professionals for over 30 years. For more information, visit https://www.dentalcarealliance.net.

About TUSK Partners

TUSK Partners ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the dental industry. TUSK has completed over $800M of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 40+ years of dental practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit https://tusk-partners.com .

