WuKong Education Attends ASU+GSV Summit 2023 as a Partner to Bridging the Gap of Equal Access to Mathematical and Language Learning

ASU+GSV Summit 2023 was held successfully in San Diego, USA, providing a platform for global education professionals to share forward-looking insights and foster international collaboration. The event brought together thousands of academic and industry experts and business leaders from around the world, who participated in forums, exhibitions, roadshows, immersive experiences, and more.

WuKong Education, a leading international K-12 online education brand, was invited to participate in recognition of its remarkable growth and industry influence in recent years.

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- April 17th - 19th, the ASU+GSV Summit was held in San Diego, USA. The event brought together 7,100 in-person attendees, including business leaders such as Bill Gates and K-12 leaders from the education industry, as well as outstanding education technology companies such as Chegg, WuKong Education, and BYJU's.

WuKong Education's founder Vicky Wang, co-founder Nicky Shang, and Head of Marketing of North America Rebecca Deng represented the company, sharing insights on product development and business growth strategies with EdTech leaders from around the world.

With over 300,000 users in 118 countries and regions worldwide, WuKong Education has gained widespread attention for its remarkable growth and industry influence. The company's Teaching and Research Team consists of experienced teachers from top universities such as Harvard, Oxford, and Columbia. Aligned with ASU+GSV's theme of "Brave New World: Imagining a new era in which all people have equal access to the future," WuKong Education prides itself in being a leading solutions provider on increasing the access of high-quality Chinese and math courses through its innovative platform and network of 3,000+ certified teachers.

During the summit, WuKong Education showcased its unique curriculum, which incorporates the leading Inquiry-Based Learning method that encourages students to learn through exploration in the classroom. Founder Vicky Wang explained, "From the design of the teaching syllabus and teacher training program to the interactive activities in the live class session, the essence of Inquiry-Based Learning is reflected through carefully crafted classroom design. Students' passion for learning is truly ignited, making children the masters of their own learning journey."

As a leader in the online education industry, WuKong Education is dedicated to driving education innovation and bridging the gap of equal access to mathematical and language learning for K-12 children worldwide. WuKong Education's participation at ASU+GSV Summit 2023 highlights the company's continued commitment in promoting education equity and excellence. Its vision of providing quality education for all students continues to fuel its growth and success in the industry.

