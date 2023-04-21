For Earth Day 2023, Tianlong Champions the Safeguarding of Food Safety with Its Biolum Portable ATP Hygiene Monitoring System

XI'AN, China, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianlong, an innovative high-tech company specializing in molecular diagnostic products, is rallying around this year's Earth Day theme, Invest In Our Planet, which falls on April 23, 2023, highlighting the vital importance of investing in time, resources, and energy to solve environmental issues that directly concern all living things on earth. Tianlong is dedicated to bolstering healthy and sustainable food systems that contribute to supporting a healthy and clean environment.

Tianlong Biolum Portable ATP Hygiene Monitoring System (PRNewswire)

Tianlong pays close attention to environmental health and food safety issues caused by food-borne diseases. Through the cleanliness detection solution supported by the Biolum portable ATP Hygiene Monitoring system, a harmoniously collaborative relationship is constructed between animal and human health that ensures the food safety of countless people around the world.

A powerful tool for implementing and managing hygiene monitoring programs, Tianlong's Biolum Portable ATP Hygiene Monitoring System takes full advantage of the progressive testing swab method, allowing hygiene levels to be rapidly evaluated with results conveniently visualized on the handheld device screen. Tianlong's Biolum can be used to detect microbial contamination on surfaces and in water using swabs, ensuring production lines meet strict hygiene requirements in an eco-friendly manner while helping businesses to avoid economic losses due to below-par food products thereby reducing unnecessary production waste.

Lightning fast and highly portable weighing under 300 grams with the battery, Tianlong's Biolum Portable ATP Hygiene Monitoring System can achieve results for one test in 10 seconds with an impressive detection sensitivity of down to 10-16mol of ATP. It has assisted in the food safety monitoring and hygiene assurance of many major events including the National Games, G20 Summit, and Davos Forum and has multiple applications in environmental protection, food service, and healthcare industries.

Li Ming, CEO of Tianlong, said: "Investing in our planet is fundamental to protecting it and the best way to secure a prosperous future for earth's inhabitants. Tianlong utilizes its proprietary world-class technology to support Earth Day with practical and measurable actions and we are determined to boost human health and safety to protect our globe and support healthy, happy, and prosperous communities worldwide."

