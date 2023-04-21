INNOKIN Promotes Sustainable Vaping with Launch of 'Vape For The Planet' Campaign

"INNOKIN Takes a Step towards a Sustainable Future: Educating Customers About Eco-Friendly Vaping Practices"

SHENZHEN, China, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INNOKIN, a major player in the vaping industry, has launched its "Vape For The Planet" campaign aimed at promoting sustainable vaping practices. The campaign coincides with Earth Day 2023 and seeks to educate consumers about making environmentally friendly choices while providing discounts on sustainable product lines.

INNOKIN has always focused on sustainability, with fully recyclable packaging , battery recycling initiatives through Recycle 4 You in France, and reforestation efforts with One Tree Planted to mark the company's 10-year anniversary in 2021, which resulted in 3,650 trees being planted in the Amazon rainforest. INNOKIN's core product lines, including the Platform series and Endura series, are designed to last for 1-3 years of regular use, providing a sustainable and reliable alternative to combustible tobacco. In addition, INNOKIN has taken steps to reduce waste in the disposable category, with INNOBAR F3 and Aquios Bar models boasting a 95% reduction in plastic, by using a reinforced card shell design.

The "Vape For The Planet" campaign will begin with a direct donation to One Tree Planted to conserve nature and promote reforestation efforts through the planting of trees. INNOKIN will also offer site-wide discounts on sustainable vaping devices through their INNOKINStore online outlet, giving vapers the opportunity to directly reduce their environmental impact when vaping.

To further promote sustainable vaping practices, Innokin will be producing a Vape For The Planet survey to gain insight into how the industry can reduce waste. The survey will be available on Innokin's website Vape For The Planet, where customers can also learn more about sustainable vaping practices and Innokin's efforts towards a greener future. All respondents to the survey will be automatically entered into a prize draw featuring INNOKIN's most popular sustainable vaping devices.

Many of the environmental concerns raised about vaping stem from the use of disposable vapes, which produce more waste than refillable, reusable vaping devices. The "Vape For The Planet" campaign seeks to educate consumers about the benefits of using permanent vaping devices, which significantly reduce the environmental impact of vaping while providing a long-term alternative to combustible tobacco.

For more information on sustainable vaping practices and INNOKIN's efforts toward a greener future, please visit the INNOKIN website.

