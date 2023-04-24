Dealmed Ventures into Direct-to-Consumer With The Launch of MedicalRitecom

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealmed , a leading manufacturer and distributor of medical products, has announced the launch of MedicalRite.com , a new website that offers consumers access to high-quality medical products from trusted brands, including 3M, Welch Allyn, and Dealmed Originals.

Dealmed launched MedicalRite.com, a new website that offers consumers access to high-quality medical products.

This launch provides consumers with convenience and assurance that all products meet the same regulatory standards and quality as those used by medical professionals.

"The launch of MedicalRite.com marks a major milestone in the company's expansion into patient-direct services and provides a platform for consumers to easily find the medical-grade products they need, from wound care products, home health items, and medical devices," said Michael Einhorn, CEO of Dealmed.

Dealmed has a long-standing reputation as one of the largest independent distributors of alternative medical and surgical supplies in the US, with two warehouses located in New Jersey and Florida to ensure fast and efficient delivery.

As healthcare continues to evolve towards a more consumer-centric approach, MedicalRite.com represents a significant step forward for Dealmed in meeting the needs of modern-day consumers who want to purchase medical products from trusted sources.

MedicalRite.com is now live and available to serve consumers across the US. For more information, visit the website at www.MedicalRite.com.

Headquartered in New York, Dealmed was founded as an independent distributor of alternative medical and surgical supplies and quickly grew to become one of the largest independent distributors in the country. Dealmed operates two warehouses, one in New Jersey and one in Florida, providing access to a wider variety of medical supplies and faster delivery speeds.

Becky Morhaim

305-710-5756

becky@rocketshippr.com

