Hankook Tire Launches Ultra-High-Performance All-Season Tire for SUVs

Engineered with motorsport technology, Ventus S1 evo Z AS X all-season tire designed for luxury SUVs

Available now in 9 sizes, with 10 additional sizes to come later this year

Aramid Hybrid Reinforcement provides ultimate handling in high-speed conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire today adds a new ultra-high-performance all-season tire designed for SUVs to its comprehensive Ventus product line. The Ventus S1 evo Z AS X provides ultimate handling at high-speeds, excellent traction in all-season conditions, and uncompromised comfort for luxury SUVs.

Hankook Tire Ventus S1 evo Z AS X (PRNewswire)

Designed to meet the demands of SUVs in every season, the Ventus S1 evo Z AS X features enhanced rigidity and traction to provide better grip performance for maximum road contact in dry, wet and light snow conditions. Created with motorsport technology, improved handling at high-speeds is possible with a reinforcement belt mixed with Aramid fiber. The most advanced fiber available, Aramid is four to five times stronger than steel and heat resistant, enabling improved steering performance and an optimized shape during high-speed driving.

"The application of motorsport technology to the development of our new Ventus tire is an exciting one for the market and drivers alike," said Rob Williams, President, Hankook Tire America Corp. "The Ventus S1 evo Z AS X delivers in all road conditions with improved grip and low noise for the ultimate in comfort and performance, even at high speeds. As we continue to look for new and innovating approaches to tire design, the Ventus S1 evo Z AS X is a perfect example of how we can continue to optimize high-performance driving benchmarks."

Additional benefits of the new tire include beveled edges that minimize impact between tread blocks for a quieter and more comfortable ride. Further, lateral grooves are designed to be narrower on the inside and wider on the outside to maximize drainage performance, prevent hydroplaning on wet roads, and provide overall better grip in all seasons.

The Hankook Ventus S1 evo Z AS X is available now in nine sizes ranging from 18 to 22 inches, with 10 additional sizes to come later in 2023.

For more information on Hankook Tire's Ventus portfolio, visit www.hankooktire.com/us.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

