VAB Releases Report, 'The Truth About CTV Ad Fraud'

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What exactly is ad fraud? What is it not? And how does ad fraud in Connected TV (CTV) compare to ad fraud in other digital platforms? The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB)'s new report, The Truth About CTV Ad Fraud , examines those questions—shedding a bright light on what constitutes real fraud, how the viewing environment of a platform impacts both consumer and advertiser trust, and how marketers can minimize their exposure to fraudulent practices.

"Real ad fraud is defined by maliciously and intentionally falsifying human engagement, not normal viewing behaviors like falling asleep in front of the TV," said Jason Wiese, Senior Vice President, Director of Strategic Insights, VAB. "Compared to other digital platforms, fraudulent ad activity is much less likely to occur within the premium environment of CTV and it doesn't impact the viewing experience, which enables greater consumer trust of TV advertising."

Among the insights outlined by and elaborated on in the report:

There are very limited opportunities overall for fraud to exist within premium, professionally-produced TV content.

While CTV can be vulnerable to some ad fraud, estimate ranges are in the millions—$6M to $8M from advertisers each month, and $144M from publishers in 2021—which is much lower than the billions in non-CTV digital fraud.

In contrast to CTV, fraudulent digital ads are costing brands at least $23 billion each year.

Like consumers, marketers trust the premium environment of CTV and view it as less vulnerable to fraud than other digital platforms.

The quality viewing experience and premium environment creates a distinct trust advantage for TV ads among consumers.

It is important for marketers to stay informed, prioritize working with premium platforms and seek solutions to further minimize ad fraud.

The full report—which features in-depth insights, tips for minimizing fraudulent advertising in CTV, and a roundup of key takeaways for marketers—can be accessed at HERE

The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB)—whose members include the national TV networks alongside a broader community of influential media companies—is an insights-driven organization that inspires marketers to reimagine their media strategies resulting in smarter, more educated decisions.

