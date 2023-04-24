Velocity MSC Announces Partnership with Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition to Bring Next-Gen Terrestrial Network to Theaters at CinemaCon

HOLLAND, Ohio, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, A Managed Solutions Company (Velocity MSC), a leading provider of technology solutions and voice and data networking and connectivity, along with digital media displays and advertising networks for multi-location enterprises, announces a partnership with Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition (DCDC). Under the agreement, Velocity will be the preferred provider to enhance the company's digital delivery of theatrical content by partnering for terrestrial distribution to cinemas nationwide.

DCDC is a pioneering venture formed by Universal Pictures, Warner Bros, AMC Theatres, Cinemark Theatres, and Regal Entertainment Group to deliver feature films, trailers, and special content to cinemas across the country. The mechanics of content distribution have evolved over the years from physical hard drives shipped by road transport to digital delivery via satellite. While satellite delivery remains crucial in the near future, the industry is moving towards terrestrial distribution, providing operators with immediate access to content, simplified file transfer, and improved download queue management.

As the preferred technology provider for DCDC, Velocity has already started to expand the coalition's digital distribution capability by deploying terrestrial broadband solutions in place of physical hard drive delivery currently being used in various satellite-challenged locations. This next-generation technology will enable point-to-point distribution allowing operators to have access to real-time delivery reporting and next-gen compliance tools. Over the next few years, this partnership will be looking to upgrade thousands of screens across the US with a terrestrial solution.

"We're thrilled by the opportunity to provide the industry's leading content distributor, DCDC, with the innovative digital delivery systems Velocity has become known for. Through this partnership, we will continue our expansion into cinema markets and modernize network connections and asset delivery for our customers," said Joe Ross, Chief Commercial Officer of Velocity MSC.

"DCDC is committed to providing the most reliable solution at the lowest cost to as much of the industry as possible. Working with Velocity allows us to expand our offering to include a next-generation, terrestrial broadband solution," noted Howard Kiedaisch, Chief Executive Officer of DCDC. "Our partnership is off to a great start as we've already delivered our first major studio title via broadband after only a couple of months."

Velocity will attend CinemaCon again this year in Las Vegas, April 24 – 27, to meet with exhibition partners to discuss the new terrestrial platform and Velocity's comprehensive suite of digital displays, solutions, and services catered toward the cinema industry. Last year at CinemaCon, Velocity introduced its newest proprietary digital signage solution, a 7-foot-tall digital standee.

ABOUT VELOCITY MSC

Velocity is a technology solution and service provider of voice and data networking and connectivity for multi-location enterprises across multiple industries. With its nationwide network of field technicians, project managers, and software developers, Velocity is a single-source partner dedicated to providing comprehensive support for voice, data, and network, as well as digital signage and DOOH media solutions. With its 24/7/365 U.S.-based technical support, warehouse, inventory, repair depot, and supply chain and logistics services, Velocity continuously monitors telecom and technology environments – enabling faster responsiveness and reducing downtime.

Founded in 2005, Velocity is CLEC licensed to operate in all 50 states, has over 500 employees, 17 redundant data centers, 450 carrier agreements, and 5,500 certified technicians throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.velocitymsc.com.

ABOUT DCDC

DCDC was formed by AMC Theatres, Cinemark Theatres, Regal Entertainment Group, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Entertainment to provide the industry with theatrical digital delivery services across North America through a specially created network of next-generation satellite and terrestrial distribution technologies. It is capable of supporting feature, promotional, pre-show, and live content distribution into theaters.

The Network is designed to ensure audiences have the highest-quality entertainment experience, while exhibitors and content providers achieve a continuing strategic, secure and cost-effective distribution model that will stand the test of time. As digital electronic distribution replaces the use of other forms of more traditional content distribution, users of the DCDC Network will always have access to a host of delivery options and resources.

