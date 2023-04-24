WiMi Hologram Cloud to Build A 3D Point Cloud-Based Holographic Digital Twin Cloud Platform

BEIJING, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it is building a holographic digital twin cloud platform based on 3D point cloud technology to reconstruct the "people, objects and fields" of the physical world in the metaverse. Compared with traditional 3D models, 3D point cloud technology is not constrained by artificial modeling surface equations and surface continuity and can restore any complex 3D geometry with high precision and convenience, presenting finer details and sharper edges.

Compared with 2D images, 3D point cloud data will have one more dimension of information (depth information). And objects are naturally decoupled from the background. Based on the rich data provided by the point cloud with more sizes, the integration of intelligent technology for mining and understanding can help technicians capture the natural and subtle changes of people, objects, and scenes more acutely, extract key data, learn the inner knowledge logic, and realize the perception and understanding of complex scenes. 3D point cloud-based reconstruction can quickly build a highly realistic 3D model directly from discrete points on the surface of objects or spatial scenes, significantly reducing the threshold of 3D content creation and improving modeling accuracy and speed.

3D point cloud technology may encounter problems of sparsity, disorder, and geometric transformation in processing. Deep learning also faces significant challenges, such as data set size, high dimensionality, and the unstructured nature of 3D point clouds. WiMi's R&D team has also done a lot of research in this area, including 3D shape classification for 3D point cloud processing, 3D object detection and tracking, 3D point cloud segmentation, 3D point cloud registration, and degree of freedom pose estimation and 3D reconstruction.

The 3D point cloud retains the original geometric information in 3D space without discretization. Therefore, it is the preferred choice for many applications related to scene understanding, such as autonomous driving and robotics. 3D point cloud technology offers advantages that conventional measurement techniques do not. From space to the earth's surface, global mapping to urban planning, scientific research to public service, object modeling to building structure reconstruction, 3D point cloud technology has made a splash in many significant projects and essential fields. With the support of 3D point cloud technology, WiMi's holographic digital twin cloud platform will be able to provide services to users in more areas.

In the future, with the rapid development of software and hardware technologies such as spatial sensors, the accuracy and convenience of point cloud data will continue to improve, and the efficiency of replicating the real world will be significantly enhanced. This will also give rise to more practical and innovative applications and cases. With the support of IoT, digital twin, AI, and other technologies, the 3D point cloud will be the key underlying technology for the creation of the metaverse, which will push the Internet form to gradually evolve into a virtual space parallel to the real world and eventually create a brand new era.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.