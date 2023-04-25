Breaking News: Syrebo® BCI Rehabilitation Assessment System Wins Red Dot and iF Awards Two Top Global Design Awards

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Syrebo® BCI Rehabilitation Assessment System SY-HR10A, a product of Siyi Intelligence, has won two world-renowned design awards: the Red Dot Design Award and the iF Product Design Award, attracting widespread attention from the industry.

The Red Dot Design Award and the iF Product Design Award are both internationally renowned industrial design awards and are recognized as the most influential top design awards in the contemporary industrial design field. The consecutive awards won by the Syrebo® BCI Rehabilitation Assessment System fully demonstrate the outstanding design concept and innovative technical solutions of the Siyi Intelligence team, reflecting its super high strength and level in the field of industrial design.

Syrebo® BCI Rehabilitation Assessment System is an intelligent rehabilitation training device for hand movement dysfunction and hand nerve injury rehabilitation. The system directly stimulates the brain to complete "top-down" neural reshaping. Based on era economics, the system adopts elastic fabric and traceless sewing technology, which makes the force on the hand even and does not cause additional skin damage. The rehabilitation power glove is designed in various sizes to fit different types of patients' hands. The rehabilitation power glove has a gentle power output. The system adopts dual safety measures, which can effectively avoid secondary damage to the patient's hand.

Syrebo® BCI Rehabilitation Assessment System is the world's first brain-computer soft hand rehabilitation robot, which can improve clinical rehabilitation efficiency and is a milestone in the development of rehabilitation medicine and rehabilitation intelligent equipment.

Syrebo® BCI Rehabilitation Assessment System combines flexible drive with neural science, which greatly improves its appearance design, safety, operability, and convenience. The system has multiple safety settings, patented pneumatic and sensing technology, and can effectively avoid secondary injuries. It has a full-cycle rehabilitation training mode, which intervenes in both central and peripheral nerves, and improves rehabilitation efficiency. The system is small and portable, with dual charging and expanding large screens, meeting the multi-scene application needs of hospitals. The high-definition touch screen, together with the intelligent human-machine interaction interface, makes the operation simple and convenient. The user management is upgraded, adding functional evaluation and record modules, and the training data is saved in real-time to ensure no loss. The system is deeply customized, supporting functional upgrades and collaboration with multiple rehabilitation devices.

Siyi Intelligence, in addition to the Syrebo® BCI Rehabilitation Assessment System, has successfully developed a series of professional rehabilitation robots that can be used in academic research, clinical applications, and home use. They have developed the world's leading brain-computer interface software for hand function rehabilitation robots, the first soft exoskeleton for lower limbs in China called EasyWalk®, and the first upper limb rehabilitation robot that can meet the needs of hospitals, communities, and families at the same time.

Syrebo® hand rehabilitation robot products have been used in more than 3,000 medical institutions and 50,000 households in over 80 countries and regions, serving millions of people worldwide. Siyi Intelligence will continue to create professional rehabilitation robot products, promote the standardized application of intelligent rehabilitation, set industry benchmarks, meet the full-cycle needs of rehabilitation, and create greater social value.

Siyi Intelligence is a global company that specializes in providing innovative rehabilitation products and services for hospitals, communities, and families. They are committed to creating the world's leading professional rehabilitation robots so that everyone can enjoy innovative rehabilitation services. The company adheres to the principles of responsibility, quality, cooperation, and innovation, and has established production, research and development, and operation bases in Shanghai and Chengdu, China, and is building a marketing network worldwide. yiTheir brands, including YiSheng® and SYREBO®, have received high praise. The company has launched a series of products such as hand function rehabilitation robots, lower limb soft exoskeletons, and upper limb rehabilitation robots. They have obtained second-class medical device registration certificates and multiple authoritative certifications such as China NMPA, US FDA, and EU CE, and their products have been used in more than 80 countries and regions, over 3,000 medical institutions, and 50,000 households, serving millions of people worldwide.

