Intelivation Technologies Announces Center of Excellence Grand Opening

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivation Technologies, a medical device company with a cutting-edge orthopedic implant product portfolio, announced today the official opening of their Center of Excellence – a state-of-the-art research and development facility devoted to advancing orthopedic technologies in the life sciences sector.

Along with their grand opening, Intelivation Technologies also announced the completion of its bio skills lab and teaching theatre.

President Amit Sinha remarked, "We believe that vertical integration is the key to unlocking our potential for developing and bringing to market superior products. By combining our expertise in orthopedics and spine with our investment in state-of-the-art teaching facilities, we're committed to advancing the fundamental knowledge of our field leading to improved case outcomes and patient care."

"We have several upcoming events already scheduled at the Center," remarked VP of Sales and GM, Fleet Medford. "The response from our customers and key stakeholders has been overwhelmingly positive, and we're thrilled to have such a fantastic facility to host our upcoming cadaver labs, lectures, and design meetings. Our team is excited to continue delivering exceptional experiences and advancing our field through world-class education and innovation."

CEO and Founder, Rob Anderson added, "The grand opening of Intelivation's Center of Excellence is an exciting chapter. I attribute this achievement to the dedication and amazing work from our entire team, and we look forward to executing on our strategy and continuing to introduce new products to the market that make a positive impact for patients and the medical device market."

Intelivation Technologies, dedicated to research and development, is focused on bringing paradigm-changing products to market that make patients' lives better. For further inquiries, interested parties may email contact@intelivationtech.com .

