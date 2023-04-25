Leading National Prostate Cancer Nonprofit Announces Return of Annual Run/Walk Series

ZERO Prostate Cancer to Host Fifty Fundraising Events Nationwide to Raise Funds and Awareness for Local Patients

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO Prostate Cancer is proud to announce the return of its annual celebration of prostate cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, and families with its national Run/Walk series . This year, ZERO joins forces with fifty U.S. cities in the upcoming ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk series.

The annual Run/Walk races show community support through raising funds and awareness for the many patients, caregivers, survivors, and physicians that are active in the fight against prostate cancer. These local communities and surrounding area community members will come together to fight a disease that takes the life of an American man every 15 minutes.

"As the largest men's health event series in the world, the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run|Walk series shares hope, inspires action, and builds community among patients and the people who love them," said Jamie Bearse, ZERO Prostate Cancer's CEO. "It's incredibly empowering to see patients and caregivers build extended and cause-driven families through this event series every year. We're thrilled to bring it to 50 cities for the first time ever."

Most ZERO Run/Walk events feature a mission speaker, local eateries and vendors, appearances by local personalities, entertainment, activities just for kids, and more.

"We are thrilled to have fifty communities nationwide that have committed to raising significant funds and awareness, building local prostate cancer communities, and ending prostate cancer," said Tracy Cesaretti, ZERO Prostate Cancer's Vice President of Events. "We look forward to seeing all of our ZERO Champions at our Run/Walks across the country so that together we can raise critical funds and awareness for men and their families."

Established in 2007, the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk is a growing, nationwide series that attracts patients, survivors, family members, friends, medical professionals, and athletes who come together as a community to save lives and keep families together. ZERO is grateful to longtime Premier Partner AbbVie, National Caregiver Sponsor Bayer, and National Sponsors, including Astellas, Myovant Sciences, Pfizer Oncology, Tolmar, AstraZeneca, Lilly and Lantheus.

For more information or to register for a race in your area, visit zerocancer.run .

About ZERO Prostate Cancer:

ZERO Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer and help all who are impacted. ZERO advances research, provides support, and creates solutions to achieve health equity to meet the most critical needs of our community. From early detection to survivorship, ZERO is the premier resource for prostate cancer patients and their families to access comprehensive support, make meaningful connections, and take action to save lives.

Media Contact:

Jessica Fetrow, Digital Media Coordinator

jessica.fetrow@zerocancer.org

202-923-1113

