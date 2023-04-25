PSC Group, a Portfolio Company of Aurora Capital Partners, Opens Advanced Recycling Baytown Complex

Facility to Recycle Post-consumer and Post-industrial Plastic Waste into Customized Feedstock Material

BAYTOWN, Texas, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PSC Group ("PSC"), a North American leader in product handling, site logistics, railcar repair and sustainability services for the petrochemical, refining and marine industries, announced today that its 200,000-square-foot Advanced Recycling facility in Baytown, Texas is fully operational.

At this new Baytown complex, PSC receives post-consumer and post-industrial plastic waste in rigid, foam and film forms. Using specialized equipment housed at the facility and advanced recycling processes, PSC processes and densifies these plastic streams into customized feedstock material for the commercial production of circular polymers.

"Our Baytown facility provides critical feedstock processing capacity to enable large scale chemical and mechanical recycling for the petrochemical industry and demonstrates our commitment to support dramatically increasing plastic recycling rates," said Joel Dickerson, CEO of PSC Group. "The continued enhancement of our advanced recycling business is another example of how PSC is investing in new technology and expanding our services to offer meaningful sustainability solutions to the industry and help protect the environment."

As a "blue level" member of the Plastics Industry Association's Operation Clean Sweep® (OCS) program, PSC offers comprehensive sustainability services to help manufacturers with Clean Sweep compliance and to support a circular economy with post-industrial recycling.

