AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy Launches RightGuide to Help Minimize Treatment Barriers

ORLANDO, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy, one of the largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies in the country, is taking another step in developing innovative solutions with its recent launch of RightGuide, a custom digital engagement program that allows pharmaceutical manufacturers to seamlessly deliver educational support to patients living with rare diseases or chronic conditions.

"RightGuide helps minimize potential treatment barriers, from training patients to self-administer injections to addressing financial concerns to mitigating medication side effects. It's a great solution for breaking down complex details to help patients better digest the information," says Tracey James, RPh, chief operating officer, at AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy. "With RightGuide, we can deliver the right support – directly into the hands of patients – at the right time."

AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy created RightGuide to help patients and their caregivers as they navigate the unknowns and complexities of a new therapy. Understanding barriers may be encountered at various stages throughout treatment, RightGuide offers three distinct campaigns, including:

RightConnect – Onboarding and access

RightStart – Therapy initiation and acclimation

RightTrack – Ongoing engagement throughout the duration of therapy

"Our patient satisfaction surveys indicate patients prefer to engage digitally. RightGuide allows us to deliver relevant information to patients exactly when they need it in their treatment journey," says James. "Patients are more likely to retain this information because it is timely, and presented in an understandable, useful format that's easier for patients to follow."

James says pharmaceutical partners are excited to receive co-branded, customized content and drug- or condition-specific resources to help facilitate adherence and retention. Pharmaceutical partners also receive campaign-specific reporting to showcase engagement metrics, including how many patients are accessing information and tools.

"Personalization drives engagement and engaged patients have stronger outcomes," says James. "RightGuide is another way we're collaborating with our partners to provide intentional, meaningful engagement while optimizing the patient experience and better positioning them for success on therapy."

