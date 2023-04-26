BigID and Thales Collaborate to Deliver Comprehensive Data Protection and Privacy Compliance

Collaboration Strengthens Data Risk Posture by Actively Encrypting, Anonymization, and Deleting Non-Business Critical Personal Data

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced a technology partnership with Thales, the global leader in data security technologies, to offer an integrated solution that combines BigID's Data Intelligence with Thales CipherTrust Platform to proactively encrypt, anonymize, and delete data accurately, and at scale.

BigID logo (PRNewsfoto/BigID) (PRNewswire)

Data protection laws such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Brazilian General Data Protection Law (LGPD) grant individuals the right to safeguard their personal information and PII. Organizations must comply with privacy mandates while preserving valuable data, ensuring that deleting personal data does not inadvertently remove non-personal data in the process. This non-personal data can be critical for business strategy, operations, and analysis.

The collaboration leverages BigID's AI and ML-based data discovery and classification capabilities to help pinpoint sensitive, personal data with accuracy and precision. The Thales CipherTrust Platform seamlessly integrates with BigID to automate key management, encryption, and data anonymization policies and actions on data identified by BigID. Thales CipherTrust's cryptographic algorithm surgically anonymizes sensitive, personal records without affecting non-personal data. This helps ensure that valuable business data is preserved while privacy compliance is met.

BigID and Thales enable organizations to meet data privacy and protection mandates across the cloud without forgoing business-critical data in the process:

Enabling privacy compliance across GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and other regulations.

Fulfill data subject access requests (DSARs) with precision, speed, and automation.

Automate and streamline data remediation including data encryption, anonymization, and deletion.

Improve data risk posture by proactively discovering and remediating data at speed and scale.

"We are thrilled to partner with Thales CipherTrust to streamline and accelerate data privacy operations and data risk posture management," said Tyler Young, CISO at BigID. "Our combined offering brings together Thales CipherTrust's market-leading data security technology with BigID's industry-leading data intelligence to enable organizations to confidently and securely manage their sensitive data at scale. "

"Thales is delighted to collaborate with BigID to offer an integrated solution that allows our customers to confidently and securely manage their sensitive data at scale, while helping ensure compliance with various data privacy regulations around the world," said Todd Moore, VP of Data Security Products at Thales.

Learn more:

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has raised $485 million in funding since its founding in 2016 and has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, and listed on the 2021 Forbes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BigID