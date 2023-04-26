Build the impossible at CompTIA ChannelCon 2023

Registration open, call for speakers issued for conference that will bring together tech innovators and thought leaders Aug. 1-3 in Las Vegas

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.,, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for CompTIA ChannelCon 2023, the technology industry's premier annual conference for vendor-neutral collaboration, learning and partnership, innovative ideas and actionable advice to help grow and protect technology businesses around the world.

This year's conference is set for Aug. 1-3 at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, also issued a call for speakers for ChannelCon 2023.

"This year's conference is all about building the impossible and reaching new heights," said MJ Shoer, chief community officer, CompTIA. "It's an opportunity to be inspired by innovators and visionaries and connect with industry leaders and peers to share ideas on how to overcome business challenges and develop groundbreaking solutions for customers."

The three-day conference will feature a mix of collaborative sessions where leading tech business executives and technologists will offer insights into the latest growth opportunities in today's market. Four education tracks are planned – on cybersecurity resilience to secure your business and your customers, workforce tactics to help build your business, tools for tech vendors, and sales and marketing strategies. AI will be a hot topic throughout the event.

Complete conference details and registration options are available CompTIA ChannelCon 2023.

Thought leaders and industry professionals with expertise and experience in any of the four education tracks are invited submit a speaking proposal for CompTIA ChannelCon 2023. All submissions should be education focused and not promote specific products or services. The full list of topic areas and the speaker submission form are available here. Questions regarding speaking opportunities may be directed to speakers@comptia.org. The deadline for speaker submissions is May 5.

