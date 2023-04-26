SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology ("Dreametech"), a global leader in smart home cleaning appliances, announced the release of their brand-new DreameBot L10 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop in the US market. DreameBot L10 Ultra is poised to bring highly accessible fully automated cleaning to the market with a powerful combination of advanced robotic technologies and base station automation. With market-leading suction power, incredibly thorough dual rotary mopping, and auto-empty, mop washing, mop drying, and automatic water- and solution-adding functions, as well as powerful navigation technologies, DreameBot L10 Ultra is a comprehensive cleaning companion for any household.

Dreame Technology launches DreameBot L10 Ultra — The Latest Fully Automated Cleaning Robot (PRNewswire)

At the heart of the DreameBot L10 Ultra is a commitment to convenience and efficiency. For this reason, Dreametech is dedicated to making the full automation of the base station functions a huge priority.

Using high-capacity 3L dust bags, DreameBot L10 Ultra provides up to 60 days of continuous cleaning before needing to change the bag. Furthermore, an advanced filtration system tightly locks dust into the dust bag to keep it out of the air. The bag is also automatically sealed when extracted from the base station to prevent leaks or accidental spilling so that once a home has been cleaned, it stays cleaned.

With an advanced DualBoost 2.0 auto-empty system, DreameBot L10 Ultra thoroughly empties the dust box in seconds while mitigating clogging so the only thing you have to do is toss out the full dust bag. Coupling this with automatic mop washing with hot air drying, maintaining the robot vacuum and mop is virtually hands free.

DreameBot L10 Ultra is further automated with water features that ensure DreameBot L10 Ultra has sufficient water to make floors throughout the home refreshingly clean.

The robot's cutting-edge technology enables it to perform a wide range of tasks automatically, making it the perfect solution for busy individuals and families who want to maintain a clean home without the need for constant attention. DreameBot L10 Ultra's powerful combination of robust vacuuming and mopping with advanced LiDAR navigation allows it to navigate complicated environments to tackle every surface in your home, whether it's hardwood, tile, vinyl, or carpet.

With market-leading 5,300pa suction power and ultrasonic carpet detection, DreameBot L10 Ultra raises its mop pads up 10mm and boosts suction to the max on carpets to remove deeply embedded dirt and fine dust. When it's time to mop, DreameBot L10 Ultra leverages its powerful suction, edge-sweeping side brushes, and high-speed rotary mopping to thoroughly scrub and clean floors. Whether you're in need of detailed home cleaning or a quick cleanup before company comes over, DreameBot L10 Ultra has you covered.

"At Dreame Technology, we are thrilled to launch our latest innovation, the DreameBot L10 Ultra, in the US market. We believe that it's a game-changer for anyone seeking a more convenient and efficient clean. Its advanced automation features and powerful cleaning capabilities make it the perfect companion for busy households, and we are confident that it will transform the way people approach cleaning," said Product Manager from Dreametech,"We can't wait to see the impact this advanced robot vacuum and mop has on the lives of our users, and we are proud to offer such an amazing product at an accessible price point."

Dreame plans to launch the DreameBot L10 Ultra on Amazon at a price of $899.99, making it an affordable and accessible device for anyone who wants to experience the benefits of fully automated cleaning. This cutting-edge product is the perfect choice for anybody that is looking to upgrade their cleaning routine, whether they're busy professionals, time-challenged parents, or just those who want a high-tech solution for their weekly cleanup.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For more information, please visit https://www.dreametech.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dreame Technology