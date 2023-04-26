GFI Software Introduces ClearView™ Network Monitoring Solution for Small and Medium-sized Businesses

New solution simplifies network management with real-time analytics and powerful reports

AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GFI Software, the global leader in software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced its newest product offering, GFI ClearView™. This innovative tool provides real-time network, traffic, and application monitoring, coupled with interactive analytics and purpose-built reports to help organizations audit their networks and solve performance problems.

With GFI ClearView, companies are able to visualize their network as users see it. GFI ClearView's extensive toolset helps prevent downtime while simplifying network management and planning. With comprehensive application groups and Active Directory integration, GFI ClearView provides a granular view of the network down to the user level. This highly detailed view enhances rogue application discovery, allowing organizations to stay vigilant against the ever-growing volume of cyberthreats. Monitoring begins immediately, with a 1-second resolution, delivering data on thousands of natively recognized applications, 36 predefined application groups, and unlimited user-defined groups.

"SMB customers need a streamlined, real-time solution for network visibility, application monitoring, and security surveillance," said Greg Coyle, SVP of Product Management, GFI Software. "While firewalls provide security, many lack an adequate visibility component to track application performance and deep dive into network issues with more granularity and detail. This is exactly what GFI ClearView offers within a single dashboard."

GFI ClearView is designed to provide SMB organizations with valuable insights about their network traffic to maximize and optimize their network performance, including vital information about critical applications. GFI ClearView's virtual machine deployment delivers services faster and without any hardware cost, saving time and money for the end customer. GFI ClearView is available with a predictable, flat-rate annual software subscription, and a direct path to network shaping capability through GFI Exinda NetworkOrchestrator.

GFI's ClearView solution is generally available now through its global partner network. End users can contact a local reseller to find out more about the product.

