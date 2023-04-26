SECRETARIAT LIMITED EDITION COLLECTION By CHROME STUDIO

LUBBOCK, Texas, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty years after his legendary Triple Crown win, Secretariat still reigns as an American icon and beloved "people's horse." Now, a new generation of fans can connect with his story through a fresh and creative perspective. CHROME Studio, a leading retail design company, has exclusively manufactured a line of apparel and hard goods that showcase Secretariat's mystique to cool kids everywhere.

"We're honored to launch this program for Secretariat and his millions of fans worldwide," said Stephen Spiegelberg, owner of CHROME Studio. "Our team dove into old archives and drew inspiration from the classic Disney (DIS) movie to tell the legendary story through the world of apparel and giftware. The drop speaks to SneakerHeads, Country Club Chic, and Authentic Race Fans, capturing the romance of Secretariat's epic win."

The collection will debut at Magic Nashville (IFJPY), one of the US's most anticipated apparel events, and is expected to resonate with fans from the Kentucky Derby through the Belmont Stakes. As the Steward of Secretariat's image and licensing director, Leonard Lusky is excited to share this fun and fresh product with fans of all ages.

CHROME Studio, ShopCHROME.com, has a proven track record of creating specialty-made goods for retail concepts and collaborating with top brands seeking the best in class. With design offices in Dallas and Scottsdale, the company is known for handling collections for major sporting events, including the NCAA CFP, NCAA Final Four, Preakness Stakes, and College Football Hall of Fame. Christian Bray, the Director of Event Operations, is a recognized industry leader who has worked with major events and concerts, including Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and the National Finals Rodeo.

Overall, the Secretariat collection is sure to be a hit among both old and new fans, as it pays homage to a true American champion in a unique and fashionable way.

