Alignment Growth Raises $360 Million to Drive Value Creation Across Media, Entertainment, and Gaming

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alignment Growth announced the successful closing of Alignment Growth Fund I, its inaugural $360 million growth equity fund. Led by Alex Iosilevich, Kevin Tsujihara, and Jeff Bewkes, Alignment Growth invests in growth-stage media, entertainment, and gaming ("MEG") companies, leveraging its team's unique operating, strategic, and dealmaking expertise to drive value creation.

Since Alignment Growth's launch in 2021, the firm has focused on investment opportunities with the latent capacity to revolutionize the MEG landscape, from disruptive platforms to creators and owners of powerful IP. Taking a highly engaged approach, Alignment Growth partners with management teams and founders to help achieve their global growth ambitions, optimize operations and corporate governance, and create lasting shareholder value.

"We founded Alignment Growth to address a tremendous whitespace in growth-stage investing," said Alex Iosilevich. "The ecosystem is dominated by 'deal-per-day' mega-funds who cannot dedicate the time and resources to support each portfolio company in the way we do. We aim to fill the need for a highly engaged strategic advisor and source of value-added capital at every phase of a partnership."

With over $100 million deployed to date, Alignment Growth's investments include Fever , a live entertainment discovery platform; Crunchbase , a media information company and prospecting platform built on best-in-class company data; Spyglass Media Group , a global premium content company; and Build a Rocket Boy , a global video game developer focused on the future of AAA games.

"Alignment Growth's approach is rooted in our team's complementary experience in MEG strategy, operations, and dealmaking," said Jeff Bewkes. "We invest in companies that can benefit from and grow with the added value of our team's expertise."

Fever Co-Founder and CEO Ignacio Bachiller Ströhlein concurs. "Alignment Growth's depth of engagement, experience, and connectivity in the MEG industry has far exceeded our expectations and differentiated Alignment Growth from a traditional investor."

Alignment Growth invests in growth-stage companies across media, entertainment, and gaming on a global scale. Alignment Growth seeks to drive value creation in partnership with its portfolio companies by leveraging its team's senior executive operating, strategic, and dealmaking experience at global Fortune 500 MEG companies. Additional details are available at alignmentgrowth.com .

