Quaker Houghton Releases its 2022 Sustainability Report

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) the global leader in industrial process fluids, today announced the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the foundational progress to advance the Company's holistic environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy and deliver on its 2030 goals. The report also includes the ways in which its approach, products and services are aimed at making a positive contribution to Quaker Houghton's markets, customers and society.

Andy Tometich, Chief Executive Officer and President commented, "I am pleased with the company's meaningful accomplishments advancing our sustainability program in 2022. The improvements we are making in our foundational capabilities are critical to the long-term success of our company, our customers and the communities we serve. We are uniquely positioned to lead our industry towards a more sustainable future and are fully committed to further advancements towards our 2030 goals."

Quaker Houghton's 2022 Sustainability Report aligns with credible sustainability frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Highlights from the 2022 Sustainability Report include:

Implemented Green Chemistry Guidelines, supporting our high performing solutions with enhanced environmental and societal impact

Actively assessing and auditing the sustainability performance of our suppliers, leveraging the EcoVadis platform

Reduced impact on GHG emissions through investments in renewable energy certificates

More than 25% of total raw materials are renewable, and 7% are re-refined

Delivered a 3% improvement of our total recordable incident rate (TRIR) compared to 2021

Recognized on Newsweek's 2023 List of America's Most Responsible Companies for the second consecutive year

Click here to view more information or to read our 2022 Sustainability Report.

About Quaker Houghton:

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,600 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

(PRNewsfoto/Quaker Houghton) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quaker Houghton