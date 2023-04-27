Tampa General Hospital's Scott Arnold Named a "Chief Information Officer to Know" by Becker's Hospital Review

The academic medical center's EVP and CIO is recognized for his role in advancing Tampa General's position as a national leader in health information technology innovation.

TAMPA, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Arnold, executive vice president and chief information officer (CIO) of Tampa General Hospital, has been named a top health care information technology (HIT) leader by Becker's Hospital Review on its 2023 "CIOs to Know" list. Arnold's inclusion on the list reflects his efforts to drive technological advancement at Tampa General, including championing initiatives and optimizing processes to transform care and drive improved outcomes for patients.

"Scott's efforts in the hospital IT (HIT) space are foundational in shaping Tampa General as one of the nation's leading academic medical centers and as home to the most innovative and highest-level care available ," said John Couris, Tampa General's president and chief executive officer. "His forward thinking and expertise in information technology play an integral role in streamlining and enhancing processes and onboarding new technologies that make efficient and effective care coordination possible."

"The various patient data points that are often stored in disparate locations tell important stories that give caregivers additional insight into whom they are caring for and how to best care for them," Couris added. "Under Scott's leadership, Tampa General has been able to integrate technological systems to unleash the power of that data to improve care quality, patient outcomes, and the patient experience."

A recent example of Arnold's approach to data integration is Tampa General leveraging data generated by its partnership with the GE Healthcare Command Center system – which monitors the location, care, and status of every patient within the hospital – to create an early warning system for potential sepsis cases. The academic medical center's CareComm Command Center also provides real-time situational awareness throughout the organization to drive efficiency improvements. This happens through the use of a predictive analytics algorithm, which alerts a rapid-response clinical care team to potential sepsis concerns.

The algorithm uses real-time information from Tampa General's electronic health records (EHR), and rules-based logic based on a weighted algorithm with specific clinical factors. Within two years, this new approach to predicting and eliminating the life-threatening complication of infection resulted in a reduction of the early death rate from 6.1 percent to 3.1 percent. This accounts for more than 50 lives saved in the past six months. Through this ongoing work, Tampa General developed pathways to get patients home from the hospital sooner.

Additionally, Arnold is working with his team at Tampa General to ensure health information technology is front-and-center in the health system's approach to care coordination. Data is essential in transforming the patient care experience from transactional interactions at specific points of care to a more curated and holistic experience. When technology systems are fully connected and integrated, caregivers and clinicians can better understand a patient's entire health journey and work together to provide exceptional, personalized care.

"I'm honored to be recognized by Becker's and believe it is a testament to the way our team at Tampa General has embraced new use cases for technology to support proactive, sound clinical decision-making," Arnold said. "HIT isn't just the future – it's here and now. Every advancement we make in leveraging patient data to enable more seamless care delivery benefits our patients, our care teams and our community."

In its announcement of the "Top CIOs to Know" list, Becker's Hospital Review stated "the creation of novel technologies and cyber systems is ushering in an era of growth and innovation in the health care industry. Top CIOs are adopting these technologies and health IT initiatives to enhance the patient and provider experience."

Becker's Hospital Review is a leading source of hospital business news and analysis for the health care industry. This list highlights health care's top CIOs across the country. Arnold and the rest of this year's "CIOs to Know" honorees can be found online here.

