Genesis Systems acquires Molecule Inc. to hasten advanced renewable water supply solutions to crippling global water scarcity

TAMPA, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Systems LLC (USA), a global leader in developing water scarcity solutions through advanced materials and technologies, announced today the acquisition of Molecule Inc (USA), an emerging innovator in materials sciences with a robust research, intellectual property, and product portfolio.

The acquisition creates the largest intellectual property portfolio of renewable water supply and water related special materials technologies in the world, along with the most experienced team of water engineers and scientists with expertise in utility-scale water-from-air technologies.

Genesis Systems develops and creates solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense and private sector to supply fresh water in remote and austere areas and for applications including potable water, energy (hydrogen and nuclear), space infrastructure, irrigation, and chip fabrication and data centers. The purchase of Molecule Inc is the first of several forthcoming corporate acquisitions to position Genesis Systems to consolidate its leadership and provide global customers Water As A Service (WAAS) – using patented technologies to produce water from air at point of service. WAAS will revolutionize the way the world approaches water scarcity and promises affordable and renewable water supply solutions.

"This acquisition is a game-changer for global water scarcity," said Shannon Stuckenberg, Genesis Systems CEO. "This is about synergy and growth. Molecule's products will complement our ability to support renewable and affordable water supply needs almost everywhere on earth. We are excited to integrate Molecule's expert team, and products."

Genesis Systems is one of the fastest-growing water technology companies, with revenue growth year-over-year of more than 1,300 percent (2021-2022). Genesis Systems is presently working to fill significant order interest around the world, and the addition of Molecule's products and talent will further boost the company's growth trajectory.

"In March 2023, during the UN Water Conference in New York, Jay Heller, NASDAQ's Head of Capital Markets, noted, 'If we talk about being early [in water investing]… this is a very big parallel to what happened in the internet boom. This is an inflection point…,' we agree," said Stuckenberg.

Genesis Systems has developed and patented water systems that produce water from air at the point of service with very little energy, especially when compared with current and legacy air to water technologies. By using novel materials and advanced technologies, Genesis Systems can produce superior-quality, fresh water in some of the driest, most arid environments while providing utility scale water up to millions of gallons a day. The versatile technology is particularly useful in areas where access to clean water is limited, including remote or rural communities as well as disaster and conflict zones.

"Access to clean, renewable and reliable water is so much more than just a convenience that many have taken for granted for too long," said Matthew Blunt, a Board Member and the former Governor of Missouri who leads the American Automotive Policy Council. "Much of the world already knows the life and death realities of water scarcity, and the rest of the world is waking up as drought, famine and conflict threaten our future. This merging of Genesis and Molecule is a significant step closer to not just providing relief, but improving and even saving lives for the foreseeable future."

Media Contact: Genesis Systems, LLC (USA) (636) 734-4056 Danielle.Ruis@genesissystems.com

View original content:

SOURCE Genesis Systems