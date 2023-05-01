Navistar demonstrates continued support of customer electrification journeys

International® eMV™ Series now available with factory-installed ePTO and ePower options

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar continues to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility by logging additional operational miles and expanding market applications for its electric vehicle offerings. Today, the company announces the International® eMV™ Series now has factory-installed ePower and electric power take-off (ePTO) electrical system options available. The foundation has also been laid for the introduction of a Class 8 battery electric vehicle.

eMV Series Market Success

"Last month, our International truck and IC Bus® electric vehicles passed a major milestone: logging 1 million miles driven. This equates to a reduction of carbon emissions by more than 800 metric tons," said Göran Nyberg, EVP, Commercial Operations, Navistar. "We are committed to the accelerated adoption and development of battery electric vehicle solutions to best serve our customers' needs while committing to a more sustainable future for all."

The International eMV Series was first introduced at ACT Expo in 2021. Since that time, Navistar has worked in collaboration with the International® dealer network and trusted industry partners to demonstrate various customer applications for customers.

"In less than two years, we have partnered with customers to expand the original box truck application of the eMV Series into electric bucket trucks, mini mixers, stake dumps, utility vehicles and more," said Debbie Shust, VP, Medium Duty Truck Business, Navistar. "Now, we are proud to provide ePower and electric power take-off options for customers that utilize the vehicle's battery to provide power to other parts of the vehicle."

ePower and ePTO Availability

With the availability of the ePower and ePTO electrical system options, fleets now have the ability to spec International eMV Series Class 6 and 7 battery electric trucks for additional market applications.

The ePower electrical system option pulls power directly from the electric vehicle's battery pack and is the foundation for electric transport refrigeration unit (eTRU) applications. The eTRU is an especially important solution to help customers meet sustainability goals and regulatory requirements.

"We worked in close collaboration with transport refrigeration unit providers and leading food transport service fleets, including Performance Food Group, to develop and bring this solution to market," said Shust.

The ePTO electrical system option pulls power directly from the vehicle's battery and utilizes an electric motor to convert power for other systems on the truck, such as a boom or concrete mixer. Electric utility and telecommunications equipment provider Altec has taken delivery of the first eMV Series truck with a factory-installed ePTO electrical system to operate a pilot distribution bucket truck. Altec has also committed to ordering additional International eMV Series trucks with the ePTO option for upfit and sale to its utility customers in 2023.

Partnerships to Prepare for an Electric Future

In addition to working collaboratively with PFG on the ePower, Navistar and PFG are focused on a long-term zero-emissions future.

"Trusted partnerships are critical to success while on our journey to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility," said Chet Ciesielski, vice president, On-Highway Business, Navistar. "We are committed to supporting customers for all use cases, including the development of a Class 8 battery-electric vehicle. We look forward to working closely with PFG to explore eMobility solutions for Class 8 products."

"PFG is committed to reducing its carbon footprint, and we are proud to partner with industry leaders like Navistar to support the development and accelerated adoption for both the medium duty and heavy duty zero emissions solutions," said Jeff Williamson, SVP, Operations, PFG.

Navistar utilizes its global capabilities and scale as a part of the TRATON Group to accelerate product development. The forthcoming Class 8 battery electric vehicle will demonstrate a modular approach with common platforms and expanded resources in testing, validation, research and development.

To learn more about electric solutions from International, visit Booth 5640 during ACT Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. May 1-4. The International eMV Series will also be available to experience first-hand at the ACT Expo Ride and Drive.

