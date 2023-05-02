King Street Expands Marketing and Investor Relations Team With William McGirr

McGirr brings nearly 20 years of credit markets experience

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Street Capital Management ("King Street" or "the Firm"), a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced that William McGirr has joined the Firm as a Managing Director on the Marketing and Investor Relations team.

King Street Capital Management (PRNewswire)

In the role, Mr. McGirr will support King Street in enhancing investor relationships across the United States and Canada, reporting to Vincent Dubois-Pelerin, Partner and Global Head of Marketing and Investor Relations.

"Will brings nearly 20 years of experience across credit markets that will serve as a valuable resource as we continue to expand our client relationships across the U.S. and Canada," said Dubois-Pelerin. "We are committed to providing our clients with the investment solutions they need and are excited to have Will join our team to continue these efforts."

A seasoned business development executive, Mr. McGirr has held leadership roles at several alternative investment firms, with experience across equity and credit asset classes. Most recently, he was a Managing Director at Fir Tree Partners, where he sourced and raised new capital and executed strategic fundraising plans across hedge funds and special opportunity funds. Prior to that, he served as a Managing Director at AUA Capital Management and member of the Investment Committee, helping to lead the firm's investment selection process and marketing and business development efforts.

About King Street Capital Management

King Street is a global alternative investment firm founded in 1995 that manages more than $22 billion in assets across public and private markets. The firm marries rigorous fundamental research with tactical trading and differentiated sourcing capabilities to identify misunderstood and complex investment opportunities across asset classes, up and down the capital structure. For more information, please visit www.KingStreet.com.

Follow King Street on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Prosek Partners for King Street

pro-kingstreet@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE King Street Capital Management