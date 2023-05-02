Sherwin-Williams Earns Highest Honor with Interior Paints in J.D. Power Paint Satisfaction Study

Customers name Sherwin-Williams #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Interior Paints

CLEVELAND, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherwin-Williams received a top honor ranking number one in customer satisfaction for interior paints in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Paint Satisfaction Study. The company achieved the highest score in study factors for durability, price, and offerings.

"We are honored to be recognized by the J.D. Power Paint Satisfaction Study for our award- winning quality," said Brett White, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Sherwin-Williams. "With over 155 years of industry expertise, we remain committed to delivering the highest quality and innovative interior paint products to our customers. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, and we are proud to continue earning their trust year after year."

Sherwin-Williams has earned top honors by J.D. Power, a global leader in consumer insights that has been delivering industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The J.D. Power Paint Satisfaction Study is based on four key drivers of satisfaction, including application, offering, durability and price. This year, the study examined the experience of 4,640 customers who purchased and applied interior paint, exterior paint and/or exterior stain in the past 12 months.

For more information on Sherwin-Williams, visit sherwin-williams.com. For more information on the J.D. Power Paint Satisfaction Study and Results, visit jdpower.com/business/home/paint- satisfaction-study.

For more than 155 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,800 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com. Join Sherwin-Williams on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok and LinkedIn.

