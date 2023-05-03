Lou Hansell introduces Luxury Garment Hangers to Brides

SOUTH BEND, Ind., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lou Hansell, designer of the world's finest garment hanger, boldly redefines wedding hangers with the introduction of its luxury pieces into the bridal industry. They have partnered with The Knot and WeddingWire to connect with brides and grooms across North America. For the full collection of wedding hangers for the entire bridal party including bridesmaids' gifts, click here.

"The market was missing a hanger that mirrored the luxury of these magnificent pieces," Pamela Kugel , co-founder.

"When I think of planning a wedding, every detail elevates the beauty of the wedding day aesthetic including the hangers that showcase perfectly curated wedding gowns and suits. The market was missing a hanger that mirrored the luxury and detail of these magnificent pieces," says Pamela Kugel, co-founder and president of Lou Hansell. "Our luxury garment hangers give brides and grooms an heirloom piece and something as picturesque as the occasion calls for."

Designed to make gowns and suits picture-perfect, Lou Hansell luxury garment hangers include a shimmer of Yellow Gold for a touch of elegance, and an exquisite shape hand-wrapped in Italian leather. A delicate turn of the hook offers the opportunity to capture every angle of wedding dresses and suits for images worthy of any social media share.

Collection retails from $150 - $300.

About Lou Hansell, LLC

Lou Hansell is a global luxury brand that personifies the spirit of living. With designs that represent the pinnacle of craftsmanship, unsurpassed quality and attention to detail, Lou Hansell boldly defines how wardrobes and couture collections should be protected and preserved for maximum wear and a more sustainable future. By transcending utility and using a combination of exquisite form and function, Lou Hansell has created the finest garment hanger the world has ever known. It is headquartered in South Bend, Ind., with a Bespoke Studio in Milton Keynes, England.

Designed to elevate bridal gowns and suits, Lou Hansell luxury garment hangers add an iconic detail to a wedding day aesthetic. (PRNewswire)

