Psychedelia And Blues-Infused Alt-Rock Up And Comers BLUPHORIA Release Self-Titled Debut Album via EDGEOUT Records / UMe / UMG

LISTEN HERE

Produced By 11-Time Grammy® Nominated Mixer/Producer Mark Needham (Fleetwood Mac, Imagine Dragons, Mt. Joy, The 1975)

Bluphoria artwork (hi res - here)

Bluphoria press images (hi res - here)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EDGEOUT Records artist Bluphoria are thrilled to share their debut self-titled album, Bluphoria out today (May 5, 2023) via EDGEOUT Records / UMe / UMG. "It's kind of crazy to say but most of the songs we wrote in the last three years were written during the pandemic," lead vocalist and guitarist Reign LaFreniere tells The Reclusive Blogger . "A lot of the songs on this album kind of reflect that feeling as well. We wanted to make a project where the whole crux of it was to capture a peaceful melancholy. Most of our songs are upbeat and driven by major chords but at the same time the lyrics tell a sadder story which was very reflective of our experiences during covid - trying to make the best out of a bad situation. Sonically, this album is a much more matured version of our previous projects, and it really came to life because of the help we got from [GRAMMY® award-winning producer] Mark Needham."

Bluphoria Self Titled Album Artwork (PRNewswire)

Working with him at both the famous East Iris Studios in Berry Hill section of Nashville and his personal studio, Needham (Fleetwood Mac, Imagine Dragons, Mt. Joy, The 1975) adds, "[Bluphoria is] a great young band with instinctive pop sensibilities combined with a cool edginess and rawness."

The release of the band's debut album arrives on the heels of their newly released single " Columbia " (which AMP Music calls an "atmospheric opus") and a trio of prior album singles: the "groovy, drawing and all consuming" ( Atwood Magazine ) of " Ain't Got Me ," the "captivating psychedelic, indie rock influence" ( Backward Noise ) of " Walk Through The Fire " and the "cathartic journey" ( Melodic Magazine ) of " Set Me Up ."

For more information on Bluphoria, please visit http://www.bluphoriaband.com/ .

Bluphoria Track Listing:

1. Set Me Up

2. Believe In Love

3. Walk Through The Fire

4. Pretty People

5. Let You Go

6. Something More

7. Aint Got Me

8. Columbia

9. Show It To Me

10. Guide Me

11. Ms. Jones

What The Press Is Saying:

"West-coast fundamental rock and roll anchoring to blues roots elements and, dare I say, a slight nod to modern mod rock sensibilities exist throughout. The album exists in an octave that soars above the gritty, grinding rock we experience all too often. In doing so, it allows itself to feel fresh and relatable. Bluphoria harnesses that feeling of a summer that defines a little bit of you and lives warmly in your memory forever. Blues-forward attitude gives way to melting licks, carrying us through the end. Only to have us run back to the

beginning and start it all over again.

- Nanobot Rock

"Rough from the start, in a good way, we get a song that creeps up on you and then pounces. Profusely. Meant for the stage by artists meant for the music, 'Columbia' harkens back to the age where the audience was drenched in sweat and the feelings were genuine. What I get away from that first listen is a dark adrenaline rush and sense of musical self. Think vintage live Rolling Stones or The Whiskey on a Thursday. Wild and in your face, you can't deny that the

power and the spirit is coming back to rock."

- Jammerzine

"Their newest single 'Columbia' is oozing with rough around the edges rock. The guitars accentuate a raspy vocal cut straight out of your favorite classic rock anthems. You can practically see it on a stage in your head. This is just

a peek at what's to come with their debut album."

- Incoming & Outgoing Magazine

"'Columbia' is an atmospheric opus that distributes menacing vocals, moody guitar licks and a powerful ambiance. LaFreniere's vocals are full of determined angst and molten turmoil. The guitars rage with intense anxiety. Landrum's bass is threatening while Janae's percussions slam with sublime authority. The track reminds me of Morrison and the Doors with its brooding accents."

- AMP Music

"The musical arrangement featured in the album's latest single ['Columbia'] is a catchy, blues-infused garage rock style composition. The production gives the whole, especially front man Reign LaFreniere's delivery a familiar, infectious gritty sound and style that is certain to

keep listeners engaged and entertained."

- Phil's Picks

"Of course, great lyrics need great music. The production in 'Columbia' is top-tier, and it really reflects how talented Bluphoria is. LaFreniere on lead guitar, Dakota Landrum on rhythm guitar, Rex Wolf on bass, and Dani Janae on drums give the audience the experience of a lifetime. Definitely, the song sounds straight out of a '70s rock 'n' roll hit list."

- Soundigest

"Nashville-based alternative rock band Bluphoria is taking the music world by storm with their psychedelic, blues, and southern rock tinged music informed by the members' collective influences that range from Sam Cooke, Bob Marley, Led Zeppelin,

Primus, Pink Floyd, KISS, Death, and 80s punk."

- Stitched Sound

"The grit in the guitar becomes harmonically synonymous with the vocals which make you truly transcend with the song ['Ain't Got Me']. If the lyricism hasn't sold you yet,

wait until the guitar solo kicks in!."

- Atwood Magazine

"Their upcoming self-titled album showcases their range and depth as musicians, with tracks that range from angry breakup songs to Californian rock-inspired anthems."

- Recordspin

"This is an extremely young band who sounds like they have been together longer

than they have actually been alive."

- Jam and Toast

"A combination of indie, alternative and garage rock, which will suit your favorites very well."

- Zone Nights

"...Bluphoria creates a rich and complex soundscape with every track they release."

- A1234

"The newly Nashville-based band has a large future ahead of them."

- Amateur Magazine

"Rolling Stones meets Coldplay."

- LA On Lock

"For lovers of The Killers, Cage the Elephant, and Catfish and the Bottleman, Bluphoria should be the next band on your new music radar"

- Backward Noise

"Rock n' roll has gone through many iterations over the past few decades, and Bluphoria is taking this back to the roots."

- Edition by Modern Luxury

"Bluphoria Shine Bright on Their New Single, 'Ain't Got Me'"

- V13

"Rising alt rock band...a fresh new sound"

- Melodic Magazine

"Their eclectic vibe is truly like no other"

- The Honey Pop

"High-energy alternative rock"

- uDiscover Music

About Bluphoria:

Now based in Nashville, Bluphoria is an alternative rock band with blues rock and psychedelic rock influences. Formed in 2019, the band hails from Eugene, Oregon and is fronted by Reign LaFreniere, 23 (lead vocals, lead guitar) along with Dakota Landrum, 20 (rhythm guitar, background vocals) Rex Wolf, 22 (bass, background vocals) and Dani Janae, 21 (drums, background vocals).

Bluphoria began playing together in their sophomore year at the University of Oregon and was signed to EDGEOUT Records/UMe/UMG in early 2021.

About EDGEOUT Records:

EDGEOUT Records focuses on the development and curating of young mainstream rock bands and artists that will be the future rock movement in the music industry through their program - THE STUDIO.

The label also signs established artists who have specialized musical projects. EDGEOUT additionally has a distribution division that provides services to bands and artists.

EDGEOUT also owns and produces ROCKVASION - A Rock and Roll Show Case Annual Event for unsigned up and coming artists and bands.

As well, in partnership with UMG, the label in the spring of 2023 launched THE BERRY HILL ROCK HOUSE, a content collective in Nashville, TN at East Iris Studios.

EDGEOUT is an American independent record label, founded by Tony Guanci (Danny Wimmer Presents, Maloof Entertainment) and Cheryl-Benson Guanci in 2018. EDGEOUT is partnered with Universal Music Group / Universal Music Enterprises in a global services and distribution agreement.

EDGEOUT Records (PRNewsfoto/EDGEOUT Records/UMe) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Universal Music Enterprises