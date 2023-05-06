BISTROMD CEO SHARES THOUGHTS ON JENNY CRAIG'S SUDDEN CLOSURE & OFFERS SUPPORT TO JENNY CRAIG CUSTOMERS

Surprising Company Closure Leaves Countless Customers Without Healthy Meals: bistroMD Provides Solution with Steep Discount on Doctor-Designed, Chef-Prepared Meals

NAPLES, Fla., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shocking news came this week from a household name in the diet and weight loss industry as Jenny Craig announced its sudden closure of U.S.-based operations. After nearly four decades of providing in-person coaching and prepared meals, the swift closure includes more than 500 brick and mortar stores and the cancelation of subscription meal delivery services. Thousands of expectant Jenny Craig members were left scrambling when they were told that the healthy meals they rely on were not coming.

While many news outlets are connecting the closure of Jenny Craig to the surge in weight loss drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, bistroMD CEO Ed Cederquist has another theory. "While Jenny Craig offers prepared meals, the core of its business model were physical brick and mortar stores. Old-fashioned diet centers like Jenny Craig possibly found it difficult to compete when there are many easy at-home health and wellness solutions like bistroMD," says Mr. Cederquist.

For nearly 20 years, bistroMD has been providing healthy and nutritious ready-to-eat, gourmet meals to people across the contiguous United States on a subscription delivery model. While drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro work to stimulate insulin production, bistroMD works to target insulin resistance. Created by a celebrated medical doctor with board certifications in family and functional medicine, bistroMD offers a non-pharmaceutical, science-backed approach to healthy eating, weight loss, and weight management.

"While these new weight loss drugs could be a contributing factor to Jenny Craig's closure, aside from the drugs, there is an overall shift in consumer sentiment," says Mr. Cederquist. "People are rejecting diet culture and instead they are looking for holistic and sustainable health and wellness solutions that complement their already busy lifestyles," he adds. "People want to be healthy, not just lose weight. Even those who are supplementing their weight loss with a prescription still need to eat healthy and nutritious food."

To help meet the needs of the countless Jenny Craig customers who are suddenly without their healthy prepared meals, bistroMD is offering all Jenny Craig customers 40% off their first week of bistroMD. For more information, please visit bistroMD.com.

