China Cycle 2023: CST debuts CST COREX two-wheeled tire product, promotes sustainable development for ESG project globally

SHANGHAI, May 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheng shin Rubber (Xiamen) IND., LTD. ("CST"), a leading manufacturer of two-wheeled tires, has launched CST COREX, an innovative product built with ECO-RE technology at the 31st China International Bicycle Fair (China Cycle 2023).

Themed "Safer, Smarter and Lower Carbon," China Cycle, one of the three major bicycle exhibitions in the world, has focused on promoting sustainable development of bicycles and E-bike, helping the industries to regain confidence in the post-pandemic era.

CST has participated in the China Cycle for many years, and fully committed to leading the product development and trends of the bicycle industry. During the event, CST showcased its achievements and confidence at the CST ESG Sustainable Material Application Conference (the "Conference").

Supporting a better future with R&D confidence and ESG sustainable materials technology

The Conference has showcased CST's achievements in pushing forward the development of ESG sustainable materials technologies and their applications across the three scopes of Reduce, Renewable, and Recycle.

Reduce: CST has significantly cut down the number of materials used to produce tires through innovative technologies and application of lightweight designs. CST has saved a total of 4,000 tons of tire materials as well as 2,500 tons of synthetic rubber and carbon black, reducing CO2 emissions by 6,000 tons in 2022.

Renewable: CST has innovatively developed a new sustainable and renewable raw material using discarded rice husks, which are processed into RHA to replace carbon black in tire production – every kilogram of RHA replacing carbon black can reduce CO2 emissions by 4.15 kilograms.

Recycle: CST has adopted regenerative rubber made of eco-friendly latex to partially replace the use of synthetic rubber through the optimization of formula and production process. Statistics show that CST has used more than 600 tons of eco-friendly recycled rubber in 2022.

The newly launched two-wheeled tire CST COREX is the latest achievement of CST's application of ESG sustainable materials. It features lightweight 60TPI sidewalk carcass design that reduces the tire weight by 15 percent and cuts related CO2 emission by 0.72kg. The rolling resistance of the tire is reduced by over 10 percent, and the use of discarded rice husks to make the renewable raw material also guarantees excellent handling and grip performance while reducing CO2 emissions by 1.07kg.

At China Cycle 2023, CST also showcased its flagship two-wheeled tire products that are selling in more than 100 countries, including E-BIKE, Small Wheel, Road/Gravel, MTB, City, Sakura, Tubes, Browns Family, DK40 and E-scooter tires.

"As a global enterprise, CST is actively promoting environmental protection and low-carbon development of the society, and we've incorporated the sustainability concepts in the R&D, production, management and more, especially focusing on strengthening our ESG strategies to create products with reduced consumables and lower energy consumptions. In the future, we will extend the ESG-centric solutions to all aspects of the industry value chain and drive the development of green travel for all," said Dr. Jamie Xu, President of CST Xiamen Group. CST will keep the pace in ESG subject continuously. Later, CST will have more effort in Energy Saving and Green Power. We want to protect the earth.

Integrating environmental and sustainable concepts and strategies into the production, R&D, and corporate governance, CST has ranked top 10 in Tire Business's 2022 list of the top 75 global tire makers. As the company continues to push forward ESG sustainable development, CST will further accelerate its roadmap build a green mobility eco-system with all partners.

For more information about CST tires, please visit www.csttires.com

