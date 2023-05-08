CRN's 2023 Women of the Channel Honors Ashley Usher, Patty Benitez of Fortis

COO and Enterprise Relationship Director Recognized for Channel Achievements

NOVI, Mich., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis, the leader in embedded payments for software providers, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ashley Usher, COO, and Patty Benitez, Enterprise Relationship Director, to the Women of the Channel list for 2023. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Under COO Ashley Usher's vision, Fortis has delivered solutions that meet channel needs and win opportunities for clients and partners to exceed their company bottom-lines. She has helped partners overcome individual customer challenges through timely integration, specialized offerings, and unmatched vertical expertise. With a passion for leading and mentoring, Usher has guided channel professionals who have gone on to succeed in significant industry leadership positions.

Enterprise Relationship Director Patty Benitez was also named to the 2023 Women of the Channel list. She has led her team in putting partner enablement strategies into place that support the development of stronger partner connections and the acceleration of partner sales.

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

"Ashley Usher and Patty Benitez are key members of our team, and this recognition is well deserved" said Greg Cohen, CEO of Fortis. "Their dedication to our partners and to the channel has helped Fortis provide unmatched channel experiences with specialized offerings across verticals."

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

