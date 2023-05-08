Eliassen Group Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

READING, Mass., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group LLC, is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2023 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding US private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2023 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic culture, as well as strong financials. Designees propelled their businesses forward and remained true to their purpose and values by investing in their people, creating advantage through digital transformation, taking measurable action on sustainability, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a US Best Managed Company for the second consecutive year," said Sandra G. Callahan, Senior Vice President - Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications at Eliassen Group. "Our company continues to grow, and our teams throughout our company remain committed to the Eliassen Group community with an unwavering commitment to excellence."

"This recognition is a reflection of who we are, first as people and second as a company," agreed Dave MacKeen, CEO of Eliassen Group. "Our purpose guides our evolving business and our exceptional service to our clients. It's not something that we take lightly… we take it to heart and live it. This fuels our leadership and our continued success."

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group is a leading strategic consulting company that provides business and IT services for our clients as they seek to transform and execute strategies that will drive exceptional outcomes. Leveraging over 30 years of success, we focus on professional services, talent solutions, and life sciences. Eliassen Group offers local community presence and deep networks. We are committed to positively impacting the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

