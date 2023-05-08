Numerix Names Emanuele Conti CEO

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerix, a leader in capital markets risk management technology, today announced the appointment of experienced executive Emanuele "Manny" Conti as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Conti succeeds Steve O'Hanlon who has led the company for over 21 years and will become Vice Chairman.

Mr. Conti has led several organizations on the path to long-term sustainable growth. He is a proven leader of global financial software, risk, and compliance businesses, with a track record of driving results through innovation, operational excellence, and financial discipline, including in CEO and executive leadership roles at Opus Global, Kroll and Dun & Bradstreet.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the entire Numerix family for their hard work and dedication building Numerix into a leading global financial technology company and brand. I'm grateful to our clients and partners around the world who have played a pivotal role making Numerix a phenomenal growth story and I wish Manny success as he continues to build the company in partnership with Genstar," said Mr. O'Hanlon.

"We are pleased to announce this leadership transition at an exciting time of the company's ongoing expansion. Manny Conti is an experienced leader in the financial technology space, and his broad experience as a CEO and board member makes him a valuable addition to the Numerix team in its next phase of growth. We express our gratitude to Steve O'Hanlon for his two decades of leadership," said Tony Salewski, a member of Numerix's Board of Directors and Managing Partner at Genstar Capital, which acquired Numerix in August 2022.

Mr. Conti added, "I'm excited to join Numerix, a company with a great team that has developed best-in-class products and established a loyal blue-chip customer base any company would be proud to have. As we look ahead, our plan is to build upon our strong market position and significantly accelerate growth through additional acquisitions, developing new innovative products and expanding our customer base. I look forward to transitioning with Steve in the coming weeks and working alongside our talented team and partners to take Numerix to new heights."

Mr. Conti holds a Master of Business Administration from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor's degree in finance from Bowling Green State University.

About Numerix

Numerix is a leading provider of software for valuation and risk management of derivatives and structured products. With offices globally, Numerix serves clients across the financial services industry, including banks, asset managers, hedge funds, pension funds, insurers, and corporations. For more information about Numerix, please visit www.numerix.com.

