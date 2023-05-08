RISMedia Announces Executive Appointments to Support Company's Continued Growth

NORWALK, Conn., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia, the leading independent source of news and information for the residential real estate industry, has announced the promotions of two senior executives to support the company's continued growth. Effective immediately, John "Jay" Featherston will become the company's president and chief operating officer, and Maria Patterson will now serve as executive vice president.

RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston will continue at the helm of the company. "Jay and Maria are fiercely dedicated to RISMedia's growth and success, always focused on what's best for our readers, our business partners and the industry at large," he said. "They, along with our executive leadership team and the entire RISMedia family, will help champion RISMedia's future growth while safeguarding our longstanding reputation of integrity in real estate."

Jay Featherston joined RISMedia in 2019, charged with reimagining RISMedia for the future. Under his leadership, RISMedia transformed its website and overall digital presence, created and successfully launched RISMedia Premier content service, and spearheaded RISMedia's MLS content partnerships.

"While I officially became part of the company in 2019, I literally grew up in this business," says Jay Featherston. "The past few years have been an important evolutionary time for RISMedia, and I look forward to shepherding the company into its next phase of growth."

Joining RISMedia in 2003, Maria Patterson's dedication has made her a respected leader throughout the real estate industry. Patterson was an integral part of RISMedia's rebranding and digital transformation, leading the editorial effort to develop RISMedia's Premier content channel. Patterson has led the editorial team and overseen the growth of RISMedia's Real Estate magazine, digital news service and overall content offering, as well as played a key role in the development of RISMedia events. Patterson is also responsible for spearheading RISMedia's renowned annual reports and programs, including the Power Broker Report, Real Estate Newsmakers and Real Estate Rookie of the Year sponsored by Colibri Real Estate.

"The growth that RISMedia has experienced during my 20 years here is nothing short of extraordinary, and I'm privileged to have been a part of it," says Patterson. "Under John's leadership, we have continually evolved to better serve our readers and our clients—and there's no end in sight. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Jay and the best team around to guide RISMedia into the future."

For more information on RISMedia, visit www.rismedia.com .

View original content:

SOURCE RISMedia