1WorldSync Expands Global Footprint with atrify Acquisition

1WorldSync®, the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, has acquired atrify GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of GS1 Germany and Europe's largest GS1 certified product content technology and consulting partner.

The deal reunites two of the world's most prominent product content management and syndication providers, whose technology helps major global brands and retailers create more engaging commerce experiences—both online and in brick-and-mortar stores—that drive more sales. The organizations split in 2019 when:

1WorldSync Holdings divested 1WorldSync GmbH to GS1 Germany and rebranded as atrify, and

Battery Ventures, a global technology-focused investment firm, acquired 1WorldSync Holdings from GS1 US.

"Bringing 1WorldSync and atrify together greatly improves our ability to serve our combined global customer base," said Steve Sivitter, CEO of 1WorldSync. "The history these two companies share makes this a natural and mutually beneficial combination. Over 60% of all product data registered globally moves through our platforms, allowing the world's largest brands, retailers and GS1 member organizations to address their growing global content and data needs with a single provider."

Today's acquisition of atrify enables 1WorldSync to deliver even greater value to its customers by:

Serving its global customers with a single provider, ensuring cohesive solutions, services and support across North America and Europe .

Broadening its ability to address the needs of GS1 member organizations and healthcare solutions for medical devices.

Extending its comprehensive omnichannel product content capabilities, such as Rich Content (ContentCast), E-Commerce Analytics and PIM solutions across atrify's retail and manufacturing customers in the European market.

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter with 1WorldSync, reuniting two major players in the product content management space," said Jochen Moll, CEO of atrify. "This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our joint mission to provide seamless, end-to-end product content solutions for our global customers. As a unified force, we are committed to innovation and excellence in our service offerings, enabling businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital and interconnected world."

"We are very pleased about this consolidation and the associated opportunities to further develop the atrify business," said Thomas Fell, CEO of GS1 Germany. "It's the perfect match for atrify."

To learn more about 1WorldSync's omnichannel product content solutions or about atrify, please visit www.1worldsync.com and www.atrify.com .

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync® is the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare, and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001.

About atrify

atrify is the platform for product content that enables more than 20,000 users in over 50 countries to share accurate and reliable content with their partners and consumers. With complimentary expert services, atrify provides a holistic solution portfolio for transparency, compliance and cross-channel trading.

About GS1 Germany

GS1 Germany – It started with a simple beep. In 1974, a barcode was scanned in a supermarket for the first time. This was the beginning of automated cashiering – and the beginning of GS1's success story. The machine-readable GS1 barcode with the included GTIN is now the universal standard in global trade and is scanned on products six billion times a day. GS1's standards are the global language for efficient and secure business processes that span company boundaries and continents. As part of a global network, we work with our customers and partners to develop market-driven and future-oriented solutions that directly contribute to their business success. Today, two million companies across more than 20 industries around the world use that language to uniquely identify products, locations and assets to capture relevant data and share it with business partners within value added networks. GS1 – The Global Language of Business.

www.gs1-germany.de

