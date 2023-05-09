CURÉL® CARES: THE MULTI-FACETED INITIATIVE GIVING BACK TO THE NATION’S NURSES ALIGNS WITH TELEVISION PERSONALITY BOBBIE THOMAS

CINCINNATI, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curél Skincare announces partnership with Bobbie Thomas as part of their annual Curél Cares campaign, which benefits the American Nurse Association (ANA). Thomas, an American fashion and beauty journalist well known for her popular style segments on NBC's TODAY show, deeply understands the importance of honoring the invaluable care and compassion provided by nurses and other caregivers. Her family personally experienced their dedication during her late husband Michael's long-term stay in a stroke rehabilitation facility. The nursing community not only aided in Michael's care but also offered unwavering support to her entire family throughout the journey. It is due to their tireless effort that Thomas eagerly agreed to collaborate with Curél Cares and encourage others to honor nurses during National Nurse Awareness Month.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9169251-curel-skincare-partnership-bobbie-thomas-curel-cares-campaign-american-nurse-association/

"I am profoundly thankful for the kindness extended by dedicated nurses, patient care associates, and therapists who consistently go above and beyond their responsibilities each day. And I treasure the meaningful bonds formed with the nurses that were there for us, which continue to endure," says Thomas. "I'm forever indebted and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Curél Cares on this unique program, as it allows us to highlight the indispensable contributions of nurses and caregivers, while also giving back to this very special team."

Curél Skincare is a trusted brand amongst the nurse community, and as a brand that provides therapeutic relief, it's only natural for them to give back to those that passionately provide care to us. To this end, Curél Skincare will be hosting a Grand Prize giveaway for nurses on Instagram to allow the campaign to reach nurses across the country. The lucky winners will receive a gratis deluxe spa day, allowing them to be pampered in the manner they so richly deserve.

Additionally, Curél Skincare and Bobbie are working together to surprise well-deserved nurses with a spa day in order to create an opportunity for them a much-needed time-out and the opportunity to practice a bit of self-care for a change. Through additional facets to the Curél Cares campaign, Curél Skincare will sponsor the National Nurses Month newsletter in conjunction with the ANA.

"We've raised our game this year," says Senior Brand Manager, Emily Spaulding. "It was so important to us to create opportunities for nurses to recharge and hear a heartfelt thank you for their work. If we help them recover even a fraction of their energy, then it's a positive stride."

About Curél Cares

Launched during the pandemic and timed to bring awareness to the many events attached to National Nurses Month in May 2023, Curél Cares is a multi-faceted initiative lending support to the American Nurses Association as well as its charitable arm, the American Nurses Foundation. During its inaugural campaign, Curél Cares made a donation to the American Nurses Foundation and sponsored the half-day American Nurses Association webinar. In addition, there were multiple social media activations, partnerships and product gifting with nurse influencers. A highlight of the first-ever Curél Cares campaign was a Grand Prize Giveaway that gifted four lucky winners with the option of an all-expenses paid pampering trip to New York City that included a stay at a luxury hotel and a spa day or in-home massage therapy.

About Curél Therapeutic Products

Over the years, the nation's nurses have routinely placed their trust in the following therapeutic, ceramide-infused Curél products:

Daily Healing Original Lotion for Dry Skin : Powered by Curél Advanced Ceramide Complex, this non-greasy, quick-absorbing formula offers time-released hydration for 24 hours and is dermatologist recommended.

Ultra Healing Intensive Lotion for Extra Dry Skin : Clinically proven to relieve extra-dry skin 2x better than the leading advanced lotion, this non-irritating formula helps even the driest, tightest skin feel soft, supple and restored.

Itch Defense Fragrance-Free Lotion for Dry, Tight Skin : Granted the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance, this allergist-tested formula is fueled by Advanced Ceramide Complex, pro-vitamin B5 and shea butter.

Fragrance Free Comforting Lotion for Dry, Sensitive Skin: Hypoallergenic and dermatologist recommended, this sensitive skin-friendly formula helps repair the moisture barrier via Advanced Ceramide technology.

Extreme Dry Hand Relief: Soothing, effective and gentle, this cationic formula lasts through several hand washes and contains such key nourishing ingredients as vitamin E, monoi oil and eucalyptus extract.

The Experts Behind It: Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands that are recognized around the world for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. portfolio includes Molton Brown, MyKirei by KAO, Joy Works, Ban® antiperspirant-deodor- ants; Jergens® and Curél® body lotions; Bioré® facial care; and John Frieda® Frizz-Ease®, Luxurious Volume®, Sheer Blonde®, Brilliant Brunette®, Radiant Red®, Luminous Glaze Clear Shine Gloss, Precision Foam Colour and Colour Refreshing Gloss. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation.

