Drift Appoints Diana Brunelle as Chief People Officer

Brunelle to Lead Culture and Talent Strategy to Accelerate Growth and Increase Employee

Engagement

BOSTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift , the Conversation Cloud company, today announced the appointment of Diana Brunelle to its executive leadership team as Chief People Officer (CPO). Brunelle brings more than 25 years of experience in human resources (HR) across multiple industries to her new role, where she will lead global talent acquisition, people operations, employee engagement and talent development.

Drift Logo (PRNewsfoto/Drift.com, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"It is a unique opportunity to join and help lead a company that created the market and category in which it operates," said Brunelle. "It was evident from my first conversations with Drift that there is an incredibly strong team in place with a culture grounded in unwavering leadership principles. I am energized by the vision we share to help make business buying more human and am excited to help Drift continue to evolve and scale through this next phase of growth."

Brunelle joins Drift after four years at Avid Technology, where she led the human resources department as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Brunelle played an active leadership role across the company as they successfully migrated to a recurring revenue model, achieving 80% ARR in 2022 (up from just 38% in 2016). She also drove significant improvements to the organization's culture, improving eNPS from -15 to +30 and increasing diverse hiring by 25%. In addition to fulfilling multiple HR leadership roles throughout her career, Brunelle built her own HR consulting business, KaHRma Consulting, which helped organizations acquire, engage and develop talent via executive coaching, strategic partnerships, talent acquisition and more.

"Over the last two decades, Diana's leadership experience has spanned global technology, digital media and advertising industries, where she's helped companies and go-to-market teams successfully scale for growth," said Scott Ernst, CEO of Drift. "She has significant experience helping teams navigate all stages of digital and cultural transformation, and I knew the first time we met she was the right person to lead our most valuable resource – our people."

Brunelle's appointment comes at an exciting time for the company with the recent launch of its new GPT integration , expansion into the manufacturing and financial services verticals , and key executive leadership hires of Senior Vice President of Strategy, David Voll and Senior Vice President of Product, Matt Tippets .

About Drift

Drift®, the Conversation Cloud company, helps businesses connect with people at the right time, in the right place with the right conversation. Using the Drift Conversation Cloud, businesses can personalize experiences that lead to more quality pipeline, revenue and lifelong customers. Drift brings Conversational Marketing, Conversational Sales and Conversational Service into a single platform that integrates chat, email and video and powers personalized experiences with artificial intelligence (AI) at all stages of the customer journey. More than 5,000 customers use Drift to deliver a more enjoyable and more human buying experience that builds trust and accelerates revenue. Representing less than 1% of unicorns led by Latino founders, Drift is building an equitable, enduring company to transform the way businesses buy from businesses.

For more information, visit www.drift.com and follow @drift.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Codeword Agency for Drift

press@drift.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Drift