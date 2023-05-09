Driving Inclusion and Empowerment in the Workplace

MILWAUKEE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa is pleased to announce a formal partnership with Empowering Differences, a consulting firm specializing in leadership development and organizational training sessions designed to empower and inspire organizations and diverse individuals. The training sessions advance organizations' Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) strategies by allowing them to reach all individuals across the company.

This partnership aims to empower individuals and leverage differences to impact change and build more diverse, innovative, and high-performing teams across the shared customer base. Empowering Differences will refer Circa's SaaS-based technology to their customers while Circa offers its customers access to Empowering Differences' diversity and inclusion trainings, strategic assessments and leadership development.

Circa provides OFCCP compliance management and recruiting technology solutions to deliver qualified candidates on an equitable playing field for organizations to build high-performing, diverse teams. The company is expanding its product and service offerings through meaningful partnerships as customers are seeking a more robust solution from industry leaders like Circa. Empowering Differences helps organizations create an effective strategy for the core issues facing employees' empowerment. Their assessments measure the effectiveness of accessibility programs, on-the-job education and training, internal communications, Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and more organization-wide programs.

"Partnering with Empowering Differences represents a significant step forward in our efforts to help organizations foster greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace," Patrick Sheahan, CEO, Circa said. "It's proven that diversity in the workplace fosters belonging, increases performance and enhances revenue and innovation. These services help organizations level up their workforce and stay ahead of the competition.

"We are thrilled to form such an important partnership with Circa since they are in the business of providing solutions to drive empowerment for people across all industries and organizations," said Ashley T Brundage, President & CEO of Empowering Differences.

This partnership will enable businesses to build workplaces that value diverse perspectives and empower their employees by leveraging Circa's cutting-edge SaaS solutions and Empowering Differences' training and consulting services. Circa and Empowering Differences will achieve mutual success by presenting their leadership trainings and strategy assessments to customers. This will include working with internal sales teams to refer business, featuring them in marketing campaigns, and collaborating on thought leadership content.

About Circa

Circa is a catalyst for 21st-century companies to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The companies' robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 5000+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships, and in 2022 posted 8M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites. In April 2023, Circa was acquired by Mitratech, a leading global provider of legal, compliance and HR software.

About Empowering Differences

Empowering Differences is a US-based consulting and training firm founded in 2018. The company is 100% a Woman, LGBT, and Disability owned and operated firm. They provide online learning and live training and consulting for developing leaders for organizations. Their method of development includes proprietary research on empowerment and how it is impacted by common differences. Along with this research, the Empowering Differences team also tracks data and analytics on how empowered people are for their differences.

